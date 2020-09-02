Brunswick High’s boys cross country team finished first in an eight-team field at its season-opening meet at Ware County last week. Glynn Academy’s Philip Bulato was the meet’s individual boys winner with a time of 17:10.
In the girls’ meet, Terror Charley Podlesney finished third in 24:07 with teammates Lexi Alberson (27:02), Trinity Cooper (28:03), Bella Albright (28:58), and Haley Wildes (30:25) helping the team to a second-place finish.
Glynn’s boys also placed second with Javier Valencia (19:03), Parker Sams (20:33), Griffin Lee (21:11), and Joe Barnes (21:12) competing alongside Bulato.
The top-three finishers for the first-place Brunswick boys were: Binh Nhine Do (18:21), An Nhien Do (19:10) and Matthew Metty (19:59). The Pirate girls also competed at the meet with Jenille Tomas, Aiysha Bradley, Madison McDonald acting as their top-three finishers.
Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy will each compete in a meet at Wayne County today at 4 p.m.