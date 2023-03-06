Still looking for its first Region 2-6A win of the season, the Brunswick High Pirates (5-4-1, 1-4) snapped the drought with a 2-0 victory over Evans.

It took less than a minute into the game for the Pirates to put themselves in the lead. Edwin Morales scored from outside the 18-yard box and put his shot into the top corner, leaving Evans’s keeper frozen as the ball swirled past him.

