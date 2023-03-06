Still looking for its first Region 2-6A win of the season, the Brunswick High Pirates (5-4-1, 1-4) snapped the drought with a 2-0 victory over Evans.
It took less than a minute into the game for the Pirates to put themselves in the lead. Edwin Morales scored from outside the 18-yard box and put his shot into the top corner, leaving Evans’s keeper frozen as the ball swirled past him.
Already on the scorer’s sheet, Morales added an assist when he went down the touch line and crosses a ball into the box for Anthony Rodriguez to finish it in front of the Knight’s keeper.
Leading 2-0 and heading into the locker room, Brunswick coach Enrique Power made a formation change that better suited his team to deal with Evans attacking wingers in the second half.
“Evans was playing a 3-5-2, and we had to change to a 4-5-1 to where we could take care of the wingers who were making a lot of damage on us and we kept just one center forward (up top),” Power said. “We were a bit more dangerous with the 4-5-1, and we didn’t let them get any easy chances. Everything was right on top of them. We didn’t give them anything. We scored the two goals, and we carried it until the end. Even with 10 men, I think we played even better with the 10 men because we possessed the ball and (Evans) would try and be a bit more direct team. With Allan and Zaire, that’s not going to work very well if you keep doing that against those two guys.”
Down to 10 men and or leading throughout the game, Power said his team had been in the situations before and they were finally able to learn from their mistakes and get something in their favor.
Holding on for that first region win of the season, Power described what it meant to the boys to finally get the first region win.
“It was really good to see and acknowledge that the boys saw that,” Power said of the relief on the players’ faces. “Just listening to them talk to each other and say that ‘We can do this. This is not over yet, we can still battle to the very end.’ It was just a really good feeling at the end to hear that and see them just have that feeling of saying we can do this. We have played everybody already and we know what we have to do and the style of the other teams. Now it’s time to put in the work so we can get over another hump which is winning more and more of the region games.”
Having faced every other region foe, Power said he plans to stick to the 4-4-2 diamond formation he runs to open games, but will have the team work on the 4-5-1 to be ready in certain situations.
“We do really well with the 4-4-2 diamond but if we are up and have to be a bit more defensive, a 4-5-1 will always work,” Power said. “Especially, when the other team is trying to play a lot of long balls that put a lot of balls behind the ball, a lot of bodies. That just stacks the midfield a lot. I think for now we will keep working on it and there are always possibilities for us to improve and find different ways of playing.”
Brunswick looks to continue to climb up the region standings as they travel to Springfield to take on Effingham County (3-4-1, 2-3) at 7 p.m. tonight.