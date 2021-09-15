Makayla Ponsell smacked three hits and drove in four runs to help power Brunswick High past Bradwell Institute 15-2 in a Region 2-6A matchup Tuesday in Springfield.
The Pirates pushed 10 runs across in the sixth inning with the offense coming in the form of singles by Ridleigh Rowell, Jayla Hollingsworth, Jenny Braddy and Ponsell, a walk by Mary Beth Kelly, an error on a ball put in play by Erica Bentley, and a double by Anna Kate Owens.
Ponsell got the Pirates off to a hot start offensively, scoring runs on doubles in the first inning and second innings ahead of her contribution in the sixth to cap her 3-for-4 performance. As a team, BHS tallied nine hits.
Hollingsworth got the start for Brunswick, and the ace limited Bradwell to two hits and two runs over four innings, recording four strikeouts before she was relieved.
Brunswick will host another region rival Thursday when Effingham County visits for a contest at 6 p.m.