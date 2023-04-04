Opening the three-game series in Springfield and sitting as the fourth and final playoff team from Region 2-6A, the Brunswick Pirates went into extra innings to seal a 4-1 win over Effingham County.
Allowing the Rebels to score the first run of the game in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice, Caden Purvis locked in after the initial allowed run.
Going 7.1 inning and allowing one run (zero earned) on six hits with five strikeouts to his name, the Pirates offense tied the game in the top half of the fifth.
Jordan Lodise opened the inning with a single through the shortstop. Hunter Bratcher moved Lodise over with a sacrifice bunt to allow Roland Chance to tie the game with a first-pitch single to right field.
With the game tied 1-1, neither team could find the winning run before needing extra innings to determine the outcome.
Brunswick put its first two batters on base as Ryan Thomas led the inning off with a double to center before Purvis was hit-by-pitch to give the Pirates a golden opportunity.
Seeing Riley Morgan strikeout on a foul bunt attempt, Isaiah Brauda loaded the bases with a single to right for Lodise.
Stepping up to the plate, Lodise saw a first pitch passed ball score Thomas from third and move the remaining runners up a base to take the force out away. Waiting for his pitch, Lodise ripped a double to left to score Trenton Robinson and Brauda for a 4-1 lead.
Having a lead, Brunswick left Purvis out on the mound to initially start the inning. Giving up a leadoff single before striking out a batter, Purvis was relieved by Bratcher.
Initially giving up a single to put the tying run at the plate, Bratcher earned the save on four pitches with a liner and a foul out to seal the 4-1 win.
The Pirates host the second game of the region series at Bud Couch Field at 6 p.m. tonight.