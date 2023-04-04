Opening the three-game series in Springfield and sitting as the fourth and final playoff team from Region 2-6A, the Brunswick Pirates went into extra innings to seal a 4-1 win over Effingham County.

Allowing the Rebels to score the first run of the game in the bottom of the first on a bases-loaded fielder’s choice, Caden Purvis locked in after the initial allowed run.

