The Brunswick baseball season ended over the weekend as the No. 4 Pirates traveled to take on No. 1 Houston County, dropping both games (13-1, 11-4).
Highlighting the season that brought his team back into the playoffs, coach Greg Roberts spoke of the happiness to get into the playoffs but knew they were a few games away from challenging for the Region 2-6A title.
“We are excited to have gotten into the playoffs for sure,” Roberts said. “As far as being happy or content with getting the four seed, no that was not the case for us. We felt like we were a few plays away, and we were just a few mistakes in a few games from finishing towards the top. We had a good year and are very excited about the future, but being content with where we finished not so much.”
Traveling to Warner Robins to take on the No. 1 team in the Class 6A Coaches Box rankings, the Pirates fell behind early in Game 1 and stuttered through the contest to lose Game 1, 13-1.
Coming back out for Game 2, the Pirates fought till the end as they challenged in the latter innings before losing 11-4. Never wanting the season to end on a loss, Roberts gave credit to Houston County for pointing out what the Pirate program could become.
“They are a really good baseball team, but there are a lot of good things from it,” Roberts said. “We didn’t give ourselves a chance really to compete in Game 1 at all, but coming back in Game 2 we were able to stay in the game for quite some time. You talk about great teams and great programs it is good for a young group like ours to give us an OK of saying, ‘This is where we gotta go, this is what we have to do to get to this point and the biggest pieces are how much more physical, stronger and faster they were than we were.’ They didn’t make many mistakes, and it was good for our guys to be able to see that. As far as what makes them where they are is obviously a lot of hard work, and effort put in but lots of people in that baseball world. The coaching staff, community, and there are a lot of good things that they do. It’s good for us to see that.”
Finishing the season 17-14, Roberts is a firm believer in experience and points that you are either winning or learning.
“The whole losing factor of going to the playoffs and losing, hopefully, these kids did have a little bad taste in their mouths at the end of it,” Roberts said. “They want some more next year and they see what the ultimate goal is and what the prize is and what they have to do to get there. It’s good and it’s good for the experience.
“These guys are battle-tested now, we talk to the media and people in the community that talk about us being young, but they aren’t anymore. They are seasoned and they are battle tested. They didn’t shy away from anybody or any team. Even going into this series against Houston, they stood strong and competed and gave their best effort.”