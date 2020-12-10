Both Brunswick High and Glynn Academy’s basketball teams have started their seasons off strong.
As the first city championship game is a day away, here is how the two schools have done leading up to the big game on Friday.
Brunswick High’s girls and boys team remain undefeated this season as both squads are 3-0.
The Pirates are coming off two big wins over Camden and Coffee County. On Tuesday, both varsity teams defeated the Wildcats and last Saturday — all four squads swept the Trojans.
Maria Mangram’s lady Pirates won a close 53-51 game over the Lady Trojans.
Makaila Brown recorded her second double-double as she led the team with 17 points, 12 rebounds and seven blocks. Ja’Maya West was close behind her with 14 points and six boards. Shane’ Jackson also tallied a double-double herself by contributing 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks.
Brunswick’s boys won handily over Coffee County 69-41 as four Pirates scored in double-digits.
Johnson led the team with 17 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Foster added 15 points of his own while Izaiah Butler recorded 13 points, eight boards and two blocks. Rounding out the double-digit scorers was Kamari Towns with 10 points, seven boards and two blocks.
Brunswick continued its winning streak as they traveled to Kingsland on Tuesday to take on Camden County for the second time this year.
The Lady Pirates won 59-43 as Jackson led the way with her second-straight double-double. She scored 17 points and brought down 16 rebounds. Trinity Harrison also contributed 10 points to the Lady Pirates win.
As for the boys, Brunswick beat Camden 55-40 as Camarion Johnson led the team with nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists.
The basketball success doesn’t stop at the High as Glynn Academy’s girls and boys have started their seasons strong as well.
Glynn Academy’s girls are currently 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the region after defeating Liberty County on Saturday and Bradwell Institute on Tuesday.
The Lady Terrors defeated the Panthers 69-34 as three girls scored in double digits. Akirria Mountain led the team with 25 points and three assists.
Shamya Flanders recorded a double-double as she scored 17 points and 12 rebounds. Paris Smith tallied 12 points, and Alindria Dudley added seven. Smith and Dudley also both recorded five steals each.
Their success continued on Tuesday as the Lady Terrors opened up region play strong with a 56-49 win over Bradwell. Mountain led the way with 17 points. Smith recorded a double-double as she tailed 12 points and 13 rebounds.
As for Glynn Academy’s boys team, the Terrors are currently 6-1 on the season and 1-0 in region play after defeating Liberty and Bradwell.
Terrence Haywood’s team took Liberty to the woodshed as they won 87-61 against the Panthers. Tyson Rooks led the team with 20 points, and close behind him were the twins, Quay and Tray Dickens — Tray added 17, and Quay scored 15.
Against Bradwell, the Terrors won 64-55 as three guys scored double-digit points. Rooks led the team once again with 17 points. Quay scored 15 points, and Max Hrdlicka added 13 of his own.
These two teams take on each other on Friday as they will play at Brunswick High first in the two-game series. The varsity girls game starts at 6:30 p.m., with the varsity boys game slated to begin at 8 p.m.