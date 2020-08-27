Everything old is new again, as the Brunswick-Golden Isles Tennis Association (formerly BGITA) unveils a new brand, with a new name, new logo, and new focus as Golden Isles Tennis.
“Our organization felt it was time to shake off the old image and introduce a simpler, more modern look and feel to our brand,” Golden Isles Tennis president Jennifer Lee said in a statement. “We want to be recognized for offering a variety of fun, affordable tennis activities, programs, and events available to everyone in our local area.”
Golden Isles Tennis, which is affiliated with the U.S. Tennis Association (USTA), plans to act as the area’s resource for all things tennis, including year-round lessons, facility information, league play and tournaments.
It will offer programs for kids and adults who want to start playing tennis and will also focus on youth advancement programs.
“It’s very difficult for new people to get connected with various tennis programs around our area or even know what options are available,” Lee said. “We hope to get our message out there through better community relations and partnerships, as well as through a dynamic website and other digital and traditional media platforms.”
As a sport for life, tennis can have a place in the lives of participants of all ages. The sport promotes teamwork, social skills and sportsmanship, and can act as an ideal outlet to help develop motor skills for children in their formative years. For adults and seniors, tennis can lead to stronger bones, cardiovascular fitness and weight loss, and to building relationships within communities.
For more information about local play opportunities, contact local league coordinator Jeanne Krawetsky at llc@goldenislestennis.com.