This summer will be one of life-changing moves for a group of Brunswick High football players. Five Pirates inked college scholarships in the waning days of the school year to further their athletic and academic careers.
Jeffery Waye and Derrick Smith committed to Greensboro ahead of BHS’ spring game during a ceremony that also saw Drayton Laury sign with LaGrange and JaShawn Wilson announce his new home at Brewton-Parker. A few days later, Patrick Leggett accepted an offer from the University of the Cumberlands.
“I’m excited, I’m ready,” Leggett said, succinctly summing up the sentiment from each former Pirate. “I’m ready for the next level.”
Just a year prior, playing college football was a pipe dream for Leggett, a 5-foot-4 running back with 256 total yards and one touchdown to his resume over two seasons of varsity football.
But despite a crowded running back room, Leggett managed to standout as a senior, notching 184 rushing yards, 86 receiving yards, and four touchdowns on just 30 touches (an average of 9.0 yards per touch).
Leggett also played a crucial role as a blocker for an offense that averaged 340.1 yards of total offense and 36.8 points per game.
“It felt good having a big ol’ role to play,” Leggett said. “I started every game, gave it my all, 100 percent, and it felt good.”
What’s more, the sawed-off runner played the best game of his prep career under the bright lights of the City Championship, where he rushed for 68 yards and a score on five carries, earning recognition as the Farm Bureau Player of the Game while helping Brunswick win its second straight contest against crosstown rival Glynn Academy.
“Beat them twice,” Leggett said with a laugh. “We good.”
In more than doubling his career production while doing the dirty work for a potent offense, what was previously considered wishful thinking came into fruition for Leggett.
Once the dust settled on the recruiting front, the University of the Cumberlands extended an invitation to join the Patriots, which he graciously accepted.
“It was a last-second plan,” Leggett said. “I was struggling (looking) for colleges. They weren’t the right fit for me because it’s expensive and stuff like that.
“Then Cumberlands gave me a good offer, and I just took it at that.”
Similarly to his teammate, after minimal playing time early in his career, Waye was able to parlay his senior season into a college offer.
Having just 36 passing attempts, 120 yards and two touchdowns to his credit, Waye entered the campaign as one half of a quarterback rotation that persisted throughout the year.
Yet in his first crack as a significant contributor, Waye guided Brunswick to an undefeated regular season, completing 40-of-81 passes for 865 yards and seven touchdowns to three interceptions.
In particular, Waye shined in a victory over South Effingham, where he put his deep passing touch on display in a 6-for-8 performance that went for 220 yards and three scores.
Now the signal caller looks to continue the forward momentum at the next level.
“I’m ready to get up out of here and go to new things,” Waye said. “”It’s definitely been a journey. I appreciate God for being there every step of the way, and I appreciate all my coaches for everything they’ve done to develop me and get me ready for the next level.”
Waye also had to exercise patience in the recruiting process as a he worked to pin down potential landing spots, though he cherished any opportunity to soak in the words of any collegiate coach that showed interest.
Greensboro College has always been a strong option for Waye, who has a pair of former teammates in David Newbauer and Keegan Carroll already on the Pride’s roster, and all the pieces came together in the end.
“I had a few people up there trying to get with me, and there was just some miscommunication throughout the season, but I was going to find a way,” Waye said. “I went and talked to them, and they just showed complete interest in me.
“They wanted really wanted me to come out there, so I made a decision, and I’m happy with my decision.”
Greensboro has quickly become a finishing school of sorts for former Brunswick High football players in recent years with Smith representing the fourth Pirate to sign with the college in the last two recruiting classes.
After increasing his snap count since his freshman season, Smith was thrust into the role of BHS’ top cover corner as a senior. Though his numbers don’t jump off the page with just 18 total tackles in six games, the 5-11 defensive back was rarely tested successfully in the secondary.
Getting the opportunity to play college football has long been a dream for Smith, and hailing from the same hometown as NFL defensive backs Darius Slay, Justin Coleman and Tracy Walker, makes the feat and potential path ahead of him that much more special.
“It feels amazing,” Smith said. “I want to be one of the greats that came out of Brunswick and went to the NFL, have people look up to me. I look up to them in the NFL, and that’s my goal, to be like them.”
Though Smith didn’t have much in the way of college offers as the season came to a close, he reached out to Greensboro, which reciprocated the interest in the lanky cornerback.
Beginning the next step of his journey aside a cast of familiar faces is all the better.
“It’s a dream,” Smith said. “I’m just living a dream right now.”
There aren’t any other former Pirates currently playing football for LaGrange, but Laury could already feel the brotherhood and fellowship radiating from the program, prompting his decision
A linebacker getting his first significant snaps for Brunswick as a senior, Laury made his impact felt during his stints on the field, recording 24 total tackles, five tackles for a loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery for a defense that held opponents to 13.6 points per game this past season.
But incidentally, it was a moment during practice that forged Laury’s confidence in his ability to play on the next level.
“I was getting my rep, and I hit our offensive tackle (Florida State signee Kanaya Charlton) and made him fall,” Laury said with a smile. “I was like, ‘Yeah.’
Still, it was a breath of relief when LaGrange formally extended an offer to the linebacker, who believes his best football is in front of him.
“It feels great,” Laury said. “It feels real great. It feels like I completed part of the journey. It’s all falling in place.”
Although Wilson played a role for Brunswick on the gridiron as a reserve corner and a special teams member who notched five tackles on the season, it’s his athletic prowess on the track that earned him a spot at Brewton-Parker.
Wilson is one of the few former Pirates to earn a track and field scholarship, something he hopes he can inspire to change.
“It means a lot for me to be a representative, just to put Brunswick on the map and show them what we’re about,” Wilson said.
Brunswick’s top runner in the 400-meter dash, Wilson ran the race in a season-best 53.09 at the Bob Hayes Invitational in Jacksonville, where he also helped the 4x100 and 4x400-meter relay teams top finishes of 43.67 and 3:36.29, respectively.
With Wilson competing, the Pirates’ 4x200-meter relay team qualified for the Class 6A state championships as well, running the race in 1:31.23 in Carrollton to wrap the season.
However, it was when Brunswick hosted the Golden Isles Collegiate Relays at the high school that Wilson fully realized his potential. He raced against a member of Brewton-Parker’s current team and won out.
That’s all the confidence Wilson needed to know he can compete at the collegiate level and continue to make the support system around him proud.
“I feel like I’ve left a legacy and I made a big impact on the track team, plus football,” Wilson said. “I let my name be known.”