Closing day one of the 2022 Coastal GA Fall Men’s Invitational with a 1-over 577 for 6th place on the leaderboard, the No. 7 Mariners struck the ball with conviction on the final 18 holes of competition.

Starting the day over par, the team quickly flipped the script with 12-under day, the best of any school. The team was led by junior George Langham who shot a 4-under round to bump his 54-hole performance to 9-under, putting him T2.

Drowning victim was prominent defense attorney

The man who drowned Sunday afternoon in the swift currents off Gould’s Inlet on St. Simons Island was a prominent defense attorney who had offices locally and in Atlanta, and was a frequent commentator on national radio and television.

County manager discusses SPLOST

Glynn County Manager Bill Fallon didn’t waste any time addressing the upcoming SPLOST referendum and what it means for the future at Monday’s meeting of the Golden Isles Republican Women.

Ceremony pays tribute to anniversary of 9/11

Glynn County firefighters, police officers and officials joined others around the nation Sunday morning in memorial ceremonies on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks on New York and the Pentagon.