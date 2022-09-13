Closing day one of the 2022 Coastal GA Fall Men’s Invitational with a 1-over 577 for 6th place on the leaderboard, the No. 7 Mariners struck the ball with conviction on the final 18 holes of competition.
Starting the day over par, the team quickly flipped the script with 12-under day, the best of any school. The team was led by junior George Langham who shot a 4-under round to bump his 54-hole performance to 9-under, putting him T2.
“They really showed up to play today,” Coastal head coach Mike Cook said. “Only lost by seven. The best one day team round for us in over a year--12 under.”
Having started his day on the fifth hole, a 391-yard par-4, with the final foursome of the day because of the shotgun start, Langham birdied four of the first 13 holes.
On the 18th hole, Langham hit his second shot into the front bunker. As he showed no frustration for where his shot landed, Langham took his sand wedge and delivered a perfect chip shot. With the ball rolling into the cup, Langham delivered a smile as his pairings all congratulated him and even asked if it went in.
Staying in contention with Reinhardt University’s Brooks Gineris through the final hole, a 200-yard par 3, Langham bogeyed his final hole to fall two shots out of reach of the top of the leaderboard.
Banking heavily on the junior, Coastal saw two of its three newcomers help push the team to a fifthplace finish.
Sophomore Trey Fesperman shot 5 under, an early career best of 67 as a Mariner. His performance was the best of the day for Coastal. Freshman Pate Stansell followed closely behind with a 4 under round for his career best of 68. The three helped provide a push to see the school not only have the best performance on the third and final round, but ties the third-best round ever of an under par round in school history (276).
The Mariners did have a chance to sit T4 with South Carolina Beaufort, however the bogey by Langham sealed their finish.
Southeastern University claimed the 2022 Coastal GA Fall Men’s Invitational with an 18-under performance through the 54 holes of golf played at Sanctuary Golf Club. Truett-McConnell (17 under) and Dalton State (16 under) rounded out the top three leaders.
Although he was listed as an individual and not part of the five possible scores for Coach Cook to take from, sophomore Thomas Henderson shot 3 under for the tournament. His T13 finish was the best of any individual player.
“George (-9) had a great week, finishing runner-up,” Cook said, recapping the day. “Thomas Henderson (individual) and Trey Fesperman had a very good week for us. Freshman Pate Stansell had 68 today, which was huge. Everyone contributed, and no one had a bad week. Just made a few silly mistakes like 11 double bogeys and a triple. This was the youngest lineup I’ve had since our first season 12 years ago. Two freshmen and a sophomore who had never played on the team before. We will improve.”
Coach Cook and the college want to thank Sanctuary Cove for a great event, allowing 16 schools and 88 players to play on the course over two days.
The Mariners will travel to Tarpon Springs, Florida to compete in the Innisbrook invite at Copper Head Course on Sept. 26-27.
Coastal women finish T7 in their first fall outing
After finishing the first round T4, the Mariners dropped three spots in the leaderboard after a day two round of 317 at Jekyll Island Pine Lakes on Tuesday.
A bright spot for Coastal to start its season was the performances by freshmen Carlin Paulk and Morgan Herring. Paulk led the team with a 2-over day one and stayed the only Mariner under double digits with a 4-over day to finish the tournament 6-over and T10. Herring posted a 7-over round to finish 10-over through 36 holes and T16.
Newberry College came away with the victory, shooting 22-over, three shots better than Truett-McConnell.
Just as Cook did with his men’s team, head coach Nicole Johns played her whole team with five being part of the top 5, and the rest being individuals. Sophomore Claire Wickes was the top individual for the team as she posted an 11-over score to finish T20, the best of any individual.
Coastal’s next tournament will take place in Greensboro, Georgia for the Newberry College Tournament at the Harbor Club on Sept. 26-27.