After missing the last five games for Brunswick High, including a heartbreaking loss to rival Glynn Academy, Izaiah Butler made his presence felt when it mattered most.
Butler scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Pirates to a 59-49 victory over the Terrors on Friday to earn a playoff spot in a play-in game for the Region 2-6A Tournament.
A high shot off the backboard was corralled by Butler, who threw down a monstrous putback slam that brought the crowd clad in blue to its feet with just over four minutes remaining in the contest, but it took a full-team effort from Brunswick to advance to the state playoffs for the fifth consecutive season.
Five different Pirates tallied at least eight points, and all 23 points in the decisive fourth quarter were scored by a trio in that had combined for just five points over the first three quarters in Brandon Foster, J’Meun Weldon and Butler.
“Tonight we had several people step up,” said Brunswick boys head coach Chris Turner. “J’meun Weldon came in and played great defense, he’s a great defender and he was able to score. Brandon Foster gave us some really big minutes there at the end, and (Xavier) Bean got hot.
“Izaiah, he’s been quarantined…We finally get him back and he ends up coming through with a big dunk, a big layup, big block. He played great. This was a team effort.”
A back-and-forth affair, Glynn Academy held an 11-10 advantage after one period of play, and the teams proceeded to swap leads at the conclusion of each quarter. Whenever it looked as if one team was on the precipice of pulling away, the other answered with its own run.
The Terrors opened up the second quarter on a 6-0 spurt to go up by seven — their largest lead of the game — until five straight points by Camarion Johnson sparked a 14-2 run that carried the Pirates on top 24-19 a few minutes before halftime.
Glynn Academy cut the deficit to a single point heading into the third quarter, and reclaimed a 41-40 lead on a 3-pointer by D’Marion Hayes just over two minutes into the period.
Brunswick trailed 40-36 heading into the final period after giving up an 8-0 run to Glynn to close the third, but the situation could have been much more dire without Bean’s performance.
Bean knocked down a pair of 3s while scoring 10 of the Pirates’ 12 points in the quarter. The senior finished with a team-high 13 points.
The Pirates’ varied scoring was something the Terrors have lacked since losing reigning Region 2-6A Offensive Player of the Year Max Hrdlicka earlier this season. Glynn Academy got 14 points apiece from Quay Dickens and Tyson Rooks, and Tray Dickens chipped in 11 points of his own, but the Terrors’ winning formula required them to outlast opponents in gritty, low-scoring games.
Once the Brunswick offense got rolling in the fourth, Glynn couldn’t keep up.
“We had a tough time guarding them tonight, and they scored 23 points in the fourth quarter,” said Glynn Academy boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “That was one of the biggest differences in the game right there. They started really hitting some shots — they shot the 3-ball well tonight — and it seemed like we were having some trouble kind of staying in front of them. When we did, they’d kick it out to their shooters, and their shooters were able to knock down some shots.”
Rooks knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key to draw the Terrors to within three points with just under three minutes to play, but it was the closest they’d get as Butler and Foster scored the final 10 points for the Pirates.
Butler finished with 12 points and four rebounds, Foster had eight points and a pair of assists, Johnson scored 10 points, and Kam Towns grabbed 14 rebounds for Brunswick, which had fallen against Glynn Academy in the same building just two weeks ago.
The Pirates chose to return to The Glass Palace rather than play the Terrors on a neutral court at Effingham County.
“We’ve been talking all week that we were going to come over here and do everything we could to win,” Turner said. “Last time we were here, we got a bad taste in our mouth. We ended up getting beat and we didn’t play well.
“We could have played this in (Springfield). We really wanted to come back and play right here — just to see if we could do it.”
With the win, Brunswick advances to the semifinal round of the region tournament, where it’ll be matched up against top-seeded Statesboro on Tuesday in a 7:30 p.m. contest that will determine the right to host the first round of the state playoffs.
For Glynn Academy, the loss and a postseason-less year sting despite the mitigating circumstances around its season.
“We’re definitely disappointed,” Haywood said. “Your goals are always to win a region championship, get into the playoffs, of course. It’s a solid season. We’re trying to kind of get the program to the next level, so this one hurts here.
“But we knew as a region going in, when we looked at how many people Effingham was returning, how many people Brunswick was returning, Statesboro returning, getting a new coach in Coach (Keith Legree), Richmond Hill pretty much bringing everybody back, we all knew it was just going to be a tough region. We all just knew there was going to be a really good team, solid team, deserving team, that was going to get left out of the playoffs. Of course, we just kept praying it wasn’t Glynn Academy.”