BEST
IN THE
GAME
Terrors named as top player, coach in area
It had been 24 years since the Glynn Academy girls won a region title before the Terrors accomplished the feat a season ago. Far from satisfied, Glynn took it a step further this past year, winning the region for the second straight season en route to an appearance in the state championship game.
For their contributions to the Terrors’ immense success, The News has selected Glynn Academy standout Zoesha Smith as our Coastal Georgia All-Area Girls Basketball MVP and head coach Sharnesha Smith as the Coach of the Year.
MVP
Zoesha Smith has as much size, athleticism, skill, and production as any basketball player in the state.
However, the humbleness and down-to-earth attitude the Glynn Academy standout exudes is just as crucial a part of what’s made her, and by extension the Terrors, such a force.
“It’s unbelievable when you have that type of kid,” said Coach Smith. “And we have those kids in our program across the board. There is no kid bigger than one. There’s no one bigger than their teammates, the coaching staff, the school, anything. We’ve never run in contact with that, so that’s a blessing of course.
“To have a kid like that, that is humble like she is and wants better for the program as a whole — It’s not just about her, and she’s made that clear on many occasions. Her being able to step up and being a vocal leader this year has helped enforce what she’s about, who she is, and what she’s going to bring to the team every single day.”
Smith was one of the most dominant players in the state in her final season at Glynn Academy, averaging an absurd 21.2 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in addition to 2.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.
What’s more impressive is Smith saved her best for the postseason, where she upped her averages to 27.2 points and 14 boards over the Terrors’ five playoff games. She had season highs of 38 points and 22 rebounds.
It was the third straight year the University of Georgia commit had increased her season averages after putting up 19.9 points and 12.0 rebounds as a junior and a sophomore season that saw her average 14.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.
But it isn’t only on the stat sheet that Smith has shown her development. All-around progression as a player and a person has been a constant process.
“I think the growth in her is just amazing,” Coach Smith said. “Everyone has their own individual stories coming in contact with Zoe over the years. I’m pretty sure there’s many people in the community, at school, her teammates, can say just the growth that she’s had.
“When she was a freshman, before I got there, being able to see her growth coming in, and then of course her sophomore year, growing there and then just blossoming into the kid that she is today, she’s just a total athlete. Zoe has great grades — As and Bs — very focused. She’s grown and matured so much just in her faith, in her as a person, just being more open to people. She’s just coming into herself now.”
Despite Smith’s standing, and a commitment to a major Division I program ahead of her senior year, she never simply rested on her laurels.
Coach Smith said her star player grinds just as hard as anyone on the team, always working to get better. With that kind of example radiating from the top of the program down, it’s easy to see how Smith’s impact extends beyond her individual production.
“You have a kid like that in your program that has that much attention on her, but you can’t even tell,” Coach Smith said. “She never changes. She’s just down to earth, loyal, just one of those kids that you’d love to have around all the time. She’s not cocky, she’s not arrogant. I honestly, still to this day, don’t think she knows how good she is.”
Coach of the Year
Girls head coach Sharnesha Smith piloted Glynn Academy to perhaps the greatest season in the history of the hoops program this past season.
But the groundwork for the Terrors’ run to the state championship game began three years ago when she first arrived at the school.
Just five years removed from completing her college basketball career at Stetson, and following pit stops as an assistant at Augusta State and Flagler, Smith took over the reigns of the Glynn Academy program ahead of the 2017-18 season and quickly laid the infrastructure that would turn the program into one of the best in the state.
“I think accepting our role coming in, those girls were very adamant about the goals they wanted to set forth from Day 1 when we took the position, myself and my staff,” Coach Smith said. “Then, of course, us laying that foundation that first summer I think really did it. The expectations coming in were very clear coming in from Day 1, for both us as a staff, what we’d bring to the girls, and of course the girls being able to buy into the process and what we were trying to do to build the program into what it is today.
“It was a two-way street. The respect was there. The trust was there — we worked on trust that whole summer when we first got the job, and it just kind of built every year from there. So to see the program blossom like it has over the three years is great.”
Coach Smith recognized she and her staff were just complete strangers to the Terrors’ players, and instead of trying to come in an shape the program to her vision, she spoke to the team about their vision.
The simple act of caring created a ripple effect throughout the program.
“I think we met the team like right after I got the job, so it wasn’t even a waiting process,” Coach Smith said. “We went in, met with the girls, we sat down, we let them talk. We didn’t really talk as much. We let them talk, let them tell us what they wanted, what they look for in coaches, what they wanted the program to be, what they wanted to get out of a good program, and of course, what they thought a program should look like.
“I think we took that and kind of just set up a great program, and every year it has just gotten better. I think that was the thing — we put the ball in their court and kind of let them tell us what their wants and needs were, not just as a basketball program, but them as people too. We focused on that a lot, and I think a lot of coaches sometimes forget that part of it. You’ve got to really get to know these kids, show them that you love them, show them that you care, and then the trust will be there.”
Since that point, Glynn Academy has compiled a 66-23 record overall, including a 20-6 mark against region competition. And the team hasn’t just improved on the court — the Terrors have also displayed a commitment in the classroom with a strong team GPA acting as proof of their dedication.
This past season was the most successful of Smith’s three-year tenure as the team finished 26-5, going undefeated in region play and advancing to the state championship game.
There were too many great moments in the magical season for Smith to single out a favorite, but her lasting memory of Glynn Academy’s historic run will be the group of six seniors — Zoesha Smith, La’Trinity Best, Talia Hamilton, LaNeia Taylor, Zuri Patrick, and Mckenzie Stabile — that made it all possible.
“Just having that group of seniors,” Coach Smith said. “This is probably one of the best groups to come through Glynn Academy, just everything that they bring. Just that bittersweet moment of not having them is going to be tough.
“But one thing that I can say, we’re intentional about these relationships, and it shows when at the championship game, we’ve got all the recent players coming back. They were at the game, the players who graduated when we first got there our first year were able to watch that success happen, and being able to see them, things like that shows that we’re always connected. That’s one thing that I’m looking forward to is to keep that connection with those girls. Anything they need, we’ll be there for them.”