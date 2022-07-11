Georgia’s national championship winning quarterback made his way to the Golden Isles this past Thursday to greet fans and share a memoir chronicling his path to a title.
It wasn’t the Mailman, but the man who delivered the university its first championship 42 years ago: Buck Belue.
Belue spent a few hours at Marshside Grill, where his autobiography ‘Inside the Hedges: The Quarterback’s Journey to the 1980 Championship’ was the hottest item on the menu for Bulldogs.
“We just know there are so many great Bulldog fans in this area, St. Simons, Jekyll and Brunswick,” Belue said. “So many friends are located down here and live down here, so it was sort of selfish to want to come hang out here where life is really good.
“I’m getting to see old friends and sign a few books; it makes for a great night.”
Belue was a two-sport star during his time at Georgia, lettering in baseball all four years and compiling a career batting average of .356 in addition to his exploits on the gridiron, where he passed for 3,864 yards and 32 touchdowns as a Bulldog.
The triggerman of the iconic 93-yard touchdown pass to Lindsay Scott that defeated Florida during that magical 1980 season, Belue has earned his own immortal place among Georgia lore.
Thus, it was a unique experience for Belue in watching his alma matter break through for the first time without him on the field.
“It was wonderful,” Belue said. “It brought back a lot of good memories. There were a lot of great players on that team this past year. It was easy to cheer for them.”
However, the championship also made for a bit of a dilemma for Belue, who had been working for 30 years on a book detailing Georgia’s first national title.
Ahead of the 2021 season, Belue felt particularly emboldened to go ahead and complete the task, but once the Bulldogs broke the streak of futility, he began to question if there would still be a market for the first championship.
“After they won the national championship, I had some friends saying, ‘Belue, that’s terrible timing. They’re going to read about the new team, not the 1980 team,’” Belue said. “Then I had some of the other teammates saying this is really going to help you. I think it really has. The Bulldog Nation is just a special, very passionate fanbase.
“They do a great job supporting the players, and making them feel loved so I really felt confident it was going to be a momentum boost for us, getting the book out with them winning the title last season.”
Belue even received some encouragement from Glynn County’s own prodigal son Adam Wainwright when he informed the St. Louis Cardinals pitcher that he would not be in town for the series in Atlanta last week.
“I just spoke with Adam Wainwright a couple days ago; I said, ‘I’m down on vacation, I’m going to miss you in Atlanta, but we’re going to be in St. Simons signing some books,’” Beleue said. “And he said, ‘Man, those Bulldog fans are going to turn out big.’ It’s always great to be here.”
Wainwright was proven correct as fans came out in droves to support Belue in his newest endeavor.
Part of the book focuses on Belue’s upbringing in Valdosta, where he played for legendary coach Nick Hyder, becoming the only quarterback to start four years at the winningest high school in the nation.
Belue goes on to recount Georgia’s perfect 12-0 season that culminated in a New Years Day victory over Notre Dame in the 1981 Sugar Bowl.
While Belue hasn’t gotten the chance to personally welcome local products Jack Podlesny and Warren McClendon to the exclusive club of football players who have brought Georgia a national championship, he was already immensely familiar with where both have come from.
“One of my all-time favorite teammates at Georgia was Willie McClendon, who was from Glynn Academy,” Belue said. “I just love he and his family — his son is one of the assistant coaches now. We’re proud of the McClendons. They’ve got a great name here in Brunswick.
“It just feels good to be where they come from, and just to think about those guys.”