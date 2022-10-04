The commander of one of the hottest offenses in Georgia is a former tight end from Missouri.
Brunswick High scored 160 points in three games over 13 days to close out September as the seventh-highest scoring offense in Class 6A this season at 36.5 points per game, and at the helm of the attack is first-year offensive coordinator Mitchel Belker.
Despite a head coaching change and the loss of six players who made up 1,554 passing yards, 2,248 rushing yards, and 51 total touchdowns, the Pirates are rolling once again, averaging more than 371 total yards per game.
Head coach Garrett Grady spent much of his career as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach under former regime leader Sean Pender, but he’s been fairly hands off with the unit since taking over, instead allowing his first big outside hire the opportunity to spread his wings.
“I’ll give (Grady) credit that he kind of just let me go,” Belker said. “Up front, he wanted to know what we were doing and be involved — the run game hasn’t changed a whole lot, maybe a little bit. But for the most part, he is just kind of letting me go and do my own thing.
“Everything for the most part has been new terminology for the kids, new way of teaching it. It’s not necessarily drastically different, it’s just the way we communicate things, the way we practice, the way we teach, it’s been different. Like I said, he’s just let me go, and the kids have done a really good job of buying into it.”
It was a long, twisting road that led Belker to Brunswick.
A native of the “Show-Me” State, Belker played his college ball at Missouri State and nabbed his first coaching job at Ozark High School before he’d graduated from the university.
“We had a pretty good run there, had a really good coach, went to the Final Four the second year,” Belker said. “And so I finished up college doing that.”
The next stop for Belker gave him a taste of his first coordinator experience as the OC at Willard High School, where he helped turn around the culture of a program that had won 10 games over the five previous seasons.
In his three years at Willard, Belker helped the program win 20 games. Working with Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Forrest Merrill is still a feather in the coach’s cap.
“I give these guys a hard time; the only NFL guy I’ve coached is from Missouri,” Belker said with a smile.
But Belker would soon get his chance to move to the prep football powerhouse that is Georgia through a number of connections through the vast coaching network.
Ironically enough, it was an assistant at Belker’s current crosstown rival that facilitated his move to the Peach State. Glynn Academy offensive line coach James Perry attended college at Missouri Western State, and he served on the Ozark coaching staff alongside Belker before making his own way down to the Golden Isles.
When a spot opened up on the Camden County staff, Perry put in a good word for his former colleague.
“I worked with (Perry) up there, and he was down at Glynn, and he had worked for somebody that the Camden head coach worked for previously, just a bunch of weird connections,” Belker said. “I was down here on vacation and got a phone call like, ‘Hey, are you interested in this?’ I drove down there and took a look. I said, ‘Why not come down here?’”
Belker would spend the 2018 and 2019 seasons serving on Bob Sphire’s staff at Camden before accepting an offer to join Dean Fabrizio at Lee County, where he played a vital role for a program that played for a state championship in 2020.
“It was the best way you could possibly jump into it,” Belker said. “Coming right in to 7A, Region 1 and playing Colquitt, playing Rush Propst at both stops, and doing all that. I jumped right into it, but I learned from two really good coaches, learned two really good, really different things to do things that has helped me the last five or six years, kind of mold what I want to do going forward.”
Over four seasons of football in the state, the programs Belker was a part of averaged 35 points per game across 49 contests. Those are the kind of results that appealed to Grady as he searched for his first offensive coordinator.
Although Belker hadn’t held the title of offensive coordinator since his days in Missouri, he had a proven track record of success at every stop of his career and a wealth of knowledge from some of the top programs in the state.
He’s blended that experience into his own philosophy to resounding results thus far.
“You take stuff from every stop,” Belker said. “I’ve had stuff with me my whole coaching career. I’ve had bits and pieces I learned at Camden, stuff that we kind of worked together and put together at Lee — I got there to Lee at a time where we were kind of reinventing what we were doing on offense there and changing stuff, so I kind of was already through that process one time.
“It’s mostly just finding that stuff that you’ve done, finding stuff that fits the kids — the kids here are really similar to the kids we had on offense those two years at Lee, so a lot of the stuff is similar… I’ve taken bits and pieces from everywhere, but the Lee stuff is probably the closest it is (to Brunswick).”
It’s taken some time, but the Pirates are scorching hot on offense right now, averaging 53.3 points over their past three games after scoring just 59 total over their first three contests. The biggest difference-maker for Brunswick has simply been experience.
Quarterback J.R. Elkins had attempted just two passes at the varsity level, starting running back William Heck had carried the ball four times, and the trio of top receivers — Terry Mitchell, Jayden Drayton and Kevin Thomas — had hauled in just 34 catches combined the previous season.
A month and a half later, those same players have racked up 1,029 yards in back-to-back 50-point efforts. Last week, Brunswick eclipsed the 200-yard mark in the passing game for the first time this season.
Elkins coming into his own would go a long way in turning the Pirates into state title contenders, and Belker is no stranger to the rapid development of a signal caller. While at Lee, Belker helped convert Kentucky receiver Chauncey Magwood into a quarterback midway through his senior season, and he’d go on to lead the Trojans to the state championship game.
Belker said the process with Magwood has proven helpful in his handling of Elkins. Things were moving fast for the junior in his first varsity starts, but as the game has slowed down, the 6-foot-5 lefty has flashed his intriguing talent.
“He’s done a lot better job with decision-making, a lot better job with his footwork, all that stuff,” Belker said. “The little details that he was lacking the first few weeks because everything is new and everything is flying, when it’s slowed down for him, he’s been able to focus on that stuff and really see what he’s needed to see.”
Through six games, Elkins has completed 53 percent of his 85 attempts for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns to five interceptions. Nine of his touchdown passes have come in the last three games, including a five-touchdown performance in a 56-39 win over Grovetown last Wednesday.
Mitchell has once again been the primary beneficiary of the Pirates’ passing game with team highs in receptions (21) and receiving yards (470). The explosive receiver ranks ninth in the classification in receiving yards, and his 22.4 yards per catch is first among players with at least 20 receptions.
“Touchdown Terry” has also reached the end zone nine total times this season, which ranks fifth in Class 6A, and his seven touchdown receptions are tied for the most of any player.
“He’s definitely lived up to that name,” Belker said. “The other night he had five catches and four of them went for touchdowns, against Islands all three catches went for touchdowns. He’s even had a couple rushing touchdowns this year.
“If you get the ball in his hands, he’s liable to score anytime.”
Brunswick’s running game has also grown more diverse and dangerous as the season has gone on after seeing the sophomore Heck carry the load through spring and into the regular season.
With Drayton competing on the track, Ivan Johnson spending most of his time in the defensive backfield, and Jamarious Towns recovering from injury, the Pirates turned to Heck, who did an admirable job in his first varsity starts.
After handling nearly 50 percent of the carries for Brunswick over the first two games, Heck has been able to settle back into a deep stable of runners, allowing the Pirates to line up in more formations and put more backs on the field.
The City Championship was the perfect example of that as Brunswick rushed for 391 yards and six touchdowns by five different backs against crosstown rival Glynn Academy.
“By the time we got to Glynn, we had everyone there, and they were just clicking,” Belker said. “We hit some big passes on them early that really opened up the run game later. The Glynn game, everything just came together for them. Everyone that touched the ball did a really good job that week, and it was easy to give them the ball because everyone was playing at such a high level.”
Heck still leads the team in rushing with 351 yards and three scores, but Towns has also rushed for 332 yards and two touchdowns, Drayton has run for 261 yards and six scores, and Johnson has chipped in 216 rushing yards and two more touchdowns.
Of course, the Pirates know its unrealistic to expect to put up 500 yards of offense and 50 points each and every week, but there’s plenty of reason to believe Brunswick will continue running up the scoreboard.
Despite its gaudy offensive production, the Pirates have turned the ball over seven times this season, stopping their own scoring opportunities. If it can hang onto the football, Brunswick can find itself consistently changing the scoreboard more often, especially playing with a defense that has contributed a handful of touchdowns and great starting field position to the cause.
“I think our defense is going to keep playing at a high level and giving us good field position, we just try to be efficient,” Belker said. “We try not to turn the ball over, and we want to end every drive scoring the football. If you do that, and don’t turn it over, those numbers just kind of take care of themselves.”