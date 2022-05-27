Girls Tennis MVP caps career
Merrill Been has been the best player in the GISA’s Region 2-3A since she first stepped foot on a tennis court at Frederica Academy.
After helping the Knights win their second straight Class 3A state championship, Been has earned recognition as The News’ 2022 Girls Tennis MVP.
Frederica broke through with its first state title at the highest classification a year ago, but after graduating its all-state doubles team and The News’ co-MVPs Rebekah Brooks and Rebecca Tiller, the program looked to Been to lead it back to the promised land as one of two seniors on the team.
“It was kind of weird,” Been said. “At first I didn’t really realize; it didn’t settle in until we won state. But it was kind of a growth period. We obviously lost the Beccas, so we kind of had to grow as a team and build.
“But it was kind of interesting to see that happen, and you could see that translate throughout our most important matches.”
On the court, there was never a question. Been had won the region tournament every year it was held since her eighth-grade season, and she extended her streak with relative ease in marching through the competition.
Moving onto the individual state competition, Been rolled until the finals, where she suffered a rare loss, but took home the runners-up trophy nevertheless.
But where Been showed the most growth is off the court in helping foster the confidence and development of the young doubles teams that would be key to the Knights making a run at another team title.
“(You have to) just be patient and have fun with it,” Been said. “I used to be really competitive to the point I was overbearing, and I can admit that. But now, I’m just kind of like, ‘It’s OK. Let them do their thing. If they lose, they lose, and if they win, they win.’ Just have patience and give a positive attitude back.”
Been credited the mindset to head coach Brian Wyrick, whose positivity and encouragement has trickled down throughout the roster.
Citing the open line of communication as the catalyst to becoming an all-around great team, Been and Frederica proved as much at the team state championships. As expected, both doubles teams pulled out crucial victories in the semifinals to send the Knights back to the title round, where Been helped lead them home.
In two years, Been has been a part of a transformation in Frederica tennis.
“I’d definitely say it was kind of crazy because I’ve had (Brian Wyrick) as a coach way before middle school and high school, so it felt more like a family than just a team,” Been said. “I’ve grown up with all those kids, so it was a lot of fun these last few years. I liked seeing everybody grow.”
But as for now, Been will hang up her racquet from a competitive standpoint. Instead, she’ll play recreationally while studying aerospace engineering at the University of Tennessee.