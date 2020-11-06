There is no rest for the weary.
Coming off a physical battle against the top-ranked team in the classification, a banged up McIntosh County Academy travels to Screven County for a game that will determine which program hosts the first round of the playoffs.
Kickoff from Kelly Memorial Stadium in Sylvania is set for 7:30 p.m.
Both the Buccaneers and Gamecocks enter the contest at 4-3 overall and 3-1 in Region 3-A Public — both teams’ region losses coming at the hands of undefeated Metter.
McIntosh’s loss to Metter last week at The Ship snapped a four-game win streak, the program’s longest since 2016. The Buccaneers led 7-6 at halftime, but they couldn’t generate enough offense in the second half against the stingiest defense in the classification without the services of Class A-Public’s then-leading rusher Trenton Johnson to pull off the upset.
But MCA doesn’t have time to dwell on its first loss to a team from Class A this season against a Screven County program looking to secure its ninth consecutive playoff berth under head coach Ron Duncan.
“We’d love to go in there, win that ballgame, then finish up the season and get ready to host a playoff game is our goal,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “But we’ve got our work cut out for us. I’m sure they’re thinking the same thing.”
Since opening the season with losses to Southeast Bulloch and Savannah Christian, Screven has won four of its last five games, the lone defeat coming 37-0 to Metter.
The Gamecocks run a spread offense that Warren compared to that of Glynn Academy featuring an athletic quarterback that can also hurt opponents through the air. Screven County quarterback Chase Hart has completed 63 percent of his passes this season for 641 yards and nine touchdowns to three interceptions in addition to leading the team in rushing with 357 yards and six scores on the ground.
More than 65 percent of Screven’s offense has come via the run with running backs Luclavion Lane and Raquan Johnson each responsible for more than 200 rushing yards and eight combined touchdowns.
Of course, MCA gets more than 90 percent of its offense on the ground with Johnson provided 1,141 of the team’s rushing total and 15 scores, thus controlling the line of scrimmage will be crucial on both sides of the ball. Each team will have an edge helping their cause.
“Screven’s a really big team, they’ve got great size,” Warren said. “They’re really, really large, so we’re going to have to use our team speed.
“We feel like we have an advantage in team speed, and they have a size advantage.”
As was the case last week, the Buccaneers will need to get contributions from deeper in its roster as it deals with some injuries and mandatory COVID quarantines brought on by contact tracing.
Johnson missed the showdown against Metter recovering from an injury, and he’s currently regarded as day-to-day. Quan Proctor, JaReese Campbell, Will Jones and Miles Wood each made their share of plays in an attempt to carry the offensive load, but the MCA offense sputtered late — totaling just 25 yards in the second half while turning the ball over twice.
Warren expects they’ll be more productive against Screven County.
“I think they’ll be much improved off last week’s performance,” Warren said.