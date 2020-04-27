Although there are still no sports being played in Glynn County, various athletic venues will be lit up periodically through the end of May.
In recognition of the student-athletes in the Class of 2020, the Glynn County School System’s athletic department will turn on stadium lights throughout the county at 8:20 p.m. (20:20 in military time) for 20 minutes each Tuesday and Friday evening through the seniors’ scheduled graduation date.
The lights will be turned on at Glynn County Stadium, as well as the Brunswick High and Glynn Academy baseball fields, softball fields, tennis courts. The community is also encouraged to participate.
“This is a part of the national ‘Be The Light’ movement that is taking place across the United States, and it is designed to honor the bright futures that these seniors have in front of them,” said Glynn County Schools Athletic Director Steve Waters in a statement. “Our seniors have had to miss out on so many milestones due to this unprecedented pandemic that has swept across the United States and our world.
“We want to show our seniors how much we appreciate them, and we hope the community will join us by turning on their porch lights from 8:20-8:40 p.m. every Tuesday and Friday night to honor the senior student-athletes in our community.”
Additionally, the Glynn County Athletics Department, in partnership with I-Mint Media and Barefoot Video Productions, will release a video on social media today featuring every head coach of a spring sport honoring their student-athletes.
The professionally-made video features images of the many playing fields in Glynn County in the background shining their lights for the Class of 2020.
“Our goal is to post the videos on social media and hopefully get 5,000 likes or shares,” Water said. “I encourage the families of these seniors and our Glynn County community to share the video and save it as a tribute to this special group of students.
“Every person in Glynn County can share this experience by joining us on social media and turning on their porch lights as we ‘Light up Glynn County’ for our seniors.”