There was a very simple, honest reason driving Kwame Brown’s desire to donate 6,000 pairs of shoes to children in Glynn County Schools who are a part of the free/reduced lunch program.
“It’s easy,” Brown said Thursday at Glynn Academy. “Because I was in that line.”
The former Terrors standout and No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft stopped by his old stomping grounds to hand deliver boxes and boxes of shoes he’d picked up from stores around the area.
Brown has never been shy in speaking about his experiences growing up in Glynn County as one of eight children. He enjoyed the opportunity to help support his family with his first job at 14, and four years later, he was able to fulfill a childhood promise to buy his mother a house.
But Brown still remembers what it was like to feel less than his peers, and its a feeling he hopes to expel by building up the confidence in those in the same position he was.
“Me being a child in this situation, I understood what it meant to have the first day of school, and the first day of school is important because people are looking at you, they’re sizing you up, and you’re coming back to school with shoes you wore all summer,” Brown said. “It just builds the morale of the kid. He or she is going to be ready to learn to they’re looking appropriate.”
Still, shoes and other material possessions can only go so far.
Brown is determined to help create a generation of self-sustaining adults by parlaying the attention he’s received this summer into support for children in need.
For years, Brown has been a punching bag for NBA media for a perceived failure of him to live up to the expectations that come with being selected with the top pick out of high school by the Washington Wizards. In May, Brown fired back via his YouTube channel, citing his 12 NBA seasons and more than $62 million in career earnings as proof of his success, and calling out some of the loudest purveyors of criticism.
Brown has since generated the publicity into momentum for his cause.
“This just happened out of me going viral on YouTube,” Brown said. “So I just came up with the idea, and we’ve been moving and shaking on the fly…
“We have a system now that’s in place: the principals are going to work with the lunch ladies, and they’re going to email me a list. Then I’ll be able to show it to people who want to donate — this is how much this school needs, this school needs, and let’s do it all together. I think it’s a beautiful thing.”
Now, Brown has reclaimed the label “bust” by growing the Bust Life brand as a message to the next generation about perseverance, showing strength in difficult times, and dealing with life’s challenges.
The shoe drive is just the first idea Brown has put into action.
Sporting a shirt that displayed the message “Code Your Future,” Brown also advocated for a return to vocational training in schools as a way to develop skills to fall back on as a potential career path.
“This world is going towards coding and trades — these are the jobs,” Brown said. “If you’re not becoming a doctor or a lawyer or one of these special things where you need a degree, then you don’t need to waste your money and be in debt for the rest of your life paying Sally Mae…
“To me, the kids that can go direct to consumer right out of high school, 18, you’re making money with no debt. You’re going to be able to live a better, more successful life that way. And until somebody can prove me otherwise, I’m going to keep saying that, and I don’t think they can, that’s why they just hurl insults at me.”
Ultimately, Brown wants to provide children in the community with the information and resources they need to shape their own future.
Be the change you want to see.
“We’ve got Bill Gates buying up all the farmland — I don’t want Bill Gates chicken,” Brown said. “We need some grass fed chickens from our community that we know where it’s coming from. Instead of complaining on a larger scale, we have land right here. We can buy up the land, and the local markets can sell the meat that feeds our town.
If everybody did that, we don’t have to cry and complain about what these people who think they’re bigger than God do… You don’t have to let some bigger problem shape your life. You’re an individual, and you can live like one if you wake up.”
Anyone interested in joining Brown’s cause can contact him at support@bustlife.com.