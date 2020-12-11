One opponent stands between Frederica Academy’s football team from winning their third state championship, but that someone is juggernaut John Milledge Academy.
The No. 6 Knights are coming into the game as the underdog but welcome the challenge.
Frederica Academy coach Brandon Derrick said practice this week was good, and his kids are excited about tonight’s game.
“Energy’s been good — the kids have been fired up,” Derrick said. “They’re excited — got another opportunity to go play for a state championship. I think they had a pretty crisp week practice. They were pretty well focused and came out did a good job.”
Frederica may have a bit of a mountain to climb tonight, and instead of worrying about it, they’re saying, why not us.
“John Milledge is kind of like the Goliath in our league. They’re the group that stands out. They’re the giant of the bunch,” Derrick said. “So our mantra this week has been, ‘Be David’ Why not us? Let’s go out there and beat them. Just be David this week and go play hard.”
Their Goliath, John Milledge, is 10-0 on the season averaging 42.8 points and allowing just 2.3 points a game. The most they’ve given up this season was 13 in Game 2 against Savannah Christian.
Frederica Academy coach Brandon Derrick said they’re 35-1 for a reason.
“They’re very balanced up front. Offensively, they run the I, but they get in a lot of different formations,” Derrick said. “They go I-spread a lot, and they’ve got a lot of playmakers. We have to get ourselves prepared for all that. They do a really good job. They’re just a really well-coached football team.
“They’re 35-1 for a reason. They play to their strengths, and they don’t have many weaknesses. So we have to get ready, and hopefully, we can chip away at them and keep it close in the end.”
Frederica will look to their offense to make some magic happen, but a key to winning this game is controlling the ball and avoiding mistakes.
“Offensively, for us, we’re just going to have to control the ball and not turn it over. We can’t have any turnovers,” Derrick said. “We got to keep them off balance — going to have to throw on running downs, run on throwing downs some, and do some things that keep them off balance.
“They like to get you in a third and long situation. So we got to try to keep ourselves out of third and long situations.”
Jordan Triplett and Kyle Perez will have to find holes, and starting quarterback Thomas Veal will have to be on point with his passes.
Triplett may have only gotten 77 yards on the ground last week against Tiftarea Veal and the wideouts made plays and control the clock.
Veal went 6-of-11 for 153 yards and one touchdown last week, earning him over 1,000 passing yards on the season. Heading into the final game, he’s thrown for 1,088 yards and 10 scores.
Frederica’s defense will also have to have a big performance because John Milledge is stacked with talent.
Starting quarterback for the Trojans, Grayson Hopkins is 60-89 for 953 yards 16 touchdowns and two interceptions coming into this game. He has a few weapons around him as well.
The Trojans average 244.6 yards on the ground a game, so like the Knights, they’ll be itching to run the ball.
Patrick McDonald has 584 yards on 46 carries and 12 touchdowns. He averages 12.7 yards a touch. Then there is Kelvin Jackson who has only played in five games that has 484 yards on 66 carries, averaging 7.3 yards a carry.
“On defense, we’re just going to play really good — can’t give up a lot of big plays,” Derrick said. “We got to tackle, we got to swarm to the football, and we got to create some turnovers — give ourselves a chance to win the game.”
After the semifinal game against Tiftarea, Derrick said he created this week’s mindset and do the impossible.
“We’ve earned that 48 minutes, and we’re going to go play this tough Goliath-like team, so we’re going to go out and do something that no one’s heard of,”Derrick said. “We got to go be David.”
Kickoff is at 8 p.m. at Mercer’s Five Star Stadium in Macon.