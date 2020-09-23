Brunswick Country Club began its Senior Golden Isles Invitational on Wednesday, marking the first year it was separated into two events.
Since 2011, there has been a senior and regular champion. With two classifications, the field continued to grow each year, and as some of the golfers got older, the senior class got larger.
Dan Hogan, general manager at Brunswick Country Club, said there are a few reasons they split it. In 2019, the Golden Isles Invitational saw a field of 172 people — including 55 in the senior division.
“I felt at that time, at that point in time, we had grown that segment, to a point where we could do a standalone event,” Hogan said. “So that’s what we decided to do last year, and shrink down the size of the Golden Isles event at the same time. Ultimately, the goal is to get both events to where you can run between 132 and 144 players.”
Hogan said two weeks after the 2019 invitational, they started spreading the news about splitting the event.
“We’ll continue to market it and promote it. Word of mouth advertising is the best type of advertising there is,” Hogan said. “We’ll have people that have not played here before in this event that will go back home and say you need to play in this next year. So I anticipate the event will grow over time.”
He said his expectations had been exceeded in regards to the field size. After having 55 seniors in the 2019 invitational, this year’s field is at 99.
“By doing a senior Golden Isles, we also were able to come up with two divisions,” Hogan said. “The senior division is age 55 to 64, and we did a super senior, which is 65-plus.”
He also said they’re even thinking about having a third division to this specific event.
“I think we have at least 12 players that are 72, or three or older. So we could also grow that piece by offering a legends division,” Hogan said. “So whatever that age is 72-73 and older. So you could have three senior champions within one event. So the opportunity to grow this in all three segments is definitely there.”
Among the 99 in this field includes two Golden Isles Invitational legends as Steve Melnyk and Bill Ploeger are competing. Melnyk won back in 1967 and 1969. Then he won the senior division in 2014 and 2015.
Ploeger is an 11-time Golden Isles Invitational winner as he raised the trophy in 1971, 1976, 1978, 1982, 1984, 1986,1987, 1989, 1990, 1998 and lastly, in 1999.
Both are competing in the super-senior division. Melnyk is currently T4 after shooting a 71 for a 1-under score. Ploger is T9 after shooting par 72 on Wednesday.
Mike Young out of Athens is tied for the lead with Phil Pavoni from Macon and David Nell from Sharpsburg. They all sit a 2-under after Day 1.
For the senior division, Jeff Belk from Marietta leads by one stroke as he posted a 66 6-under score. Michael O’Donnell from Brookhaven sits in solo second place at -5.
Last year’s senior winner, Dan McManus, is T9 after shooting 1 under on the round.
Hogan said despite these being older guys, they still enjoy traveling and playing at different places. He said there are a lot of new faces for this tournament.
“This has given us an opportunity to reintroduce them or introduce them to Brunswick Country Club and the Golden Isles Invitational — on a senior scale,” Hogan said. “The key to a lot of this is to be able to market and attract a broader audience. When you expand your age range, you definitely do that. At the same time, they want to feel like they’re competitive and have a chance. By doing the different age divisions, it’s natural, so it worked great this year.”
While COVID-19 has changed everything this year, it’s also shown Hogan ways of possibly altering how they do the tournament.
Like the Golden Isles Invitational in July, the club sent the groups out in threesomes and three carts to help with social distancing.
Even though Hogan and Brunswick Country Club chose to separate the events, in the end, they’re still honoring what the tournament initially set out to do.
“You’re still recognizing and honoring the tradition that started in 1949,” Hogan said. “You’re able to modify a portion of it. You have a group of people that have played in this a number of years, and everybody’s gotten a little bit older, so to give them a chance to compete with more of a peer group age-wise, I think they like that.”
Round 2 tee times begin around 8 a.m. today and can be followed live at 2020gisenior.golfgenius.com.