Opening its Region 2-4A-3A region play with a 42-20 pounding over rivals Bulloch Academy, Frederica Academy sees a short turnaround as they travel to take on Pinewood Christian at 7 p.m. tonight.
Originally slated to play on Friday, a referee shortage was the main reason the Knights (3-5, 1-0) found their game against the Patriots (5-3, 1-0) moved a day forward.
Knowing this would occur before they even kicked off against Bulloch Academy, Frederica head coach Brandon Derrick said the preparation for Pinewood Christian started Saturday morning.
“It’s a lot more on us coaches,” Derrick said. “Our window is a lot shorter. Starting on Saturday instead of having a day off to clear your mind and reboot, we didn’t have any mind-clearing days or minutes. We went right back to work on Saturday morning and tried to get everything ready. You don’t get any downtime, so this Friday night if we come away pretty successful and look back we can have a collective sigh of relief. We will get Friday night off to reboot and a Saturday to clear our minds and then go back to game planning for St. Andrew’s on Sunday morning.”
Having to condense his practices by a day and making them a little longer than usual, Derrick pointed out that he didn’t bring the players in on Sunday.
“I didn’t want anybody to lose any of their downtime,” Derrick said. “We need to be as normal as possible with our routines and let them rest. We came in yesterday and did some film and then practiced. We usually watch film and have walk-throughs, instead it was a straight practice and it was a full contact run-through. We did the same thing (Tuesday) and our team periods were longer with both groups. It will be even longer (Wednesday) even though you would like to have a walk-through, it will be a run-through day. We will do a walk-through on Thursday before we get ready to leave. It’s things you have to do and you live with it to get better.”
One team that has made Frederica continuously better is the battles they have with Pinewood. Since joining the region eight years ago, the Patriots and Knights have split region titles.
“For the last eight years, we have split region titles,” Derrick said. “I know that they like to claim the 2020 one, we beat them. We beat them and we lost on a tipped ball (Bulloch Academy) in 2020. They claim it for some weird reason, but when we went to our yearly meeting we were co-champs.
“We have been the region champions ‘16,’17, ‘18, and ‘20 and out of the eight years we have been in the region with them, it’s been us and Pinewood. We have been the guys that have led the campaign and right now if we can win this game we have a chance to sit in the captain’s seat to win the region championship again.”
Liking what he saw from his team the last couple of weeks at practice that proceeded a dominant 42-20 win over rivals Bulloch Academy, coach Derrick said his team executed at a high intensity and were ready for region play.
“We knew we had to play responsible football, and I thought our kids did a good job offensively and defensively, kids doing their jobs and executing with great intensity,” Derrick said. “We never let off the gas. Once we got ahead, the kids just told us to keep pounding them and even when I started rolling in the young kids they said they didn’t want to give up any points. I get it, but the young kids have to get in some work. I thought the last couple of weeks, the kids have been focused. I guess we go all year and then you get ready for region play and our kids get ready for battle at that point. They are already battle tested, we know from who we have played but they are ready to go to battle when we get into region play.”
Hoping to see the high intensity once more in a pivotal road game, Derrick wants his big time players to make big time plays to get the job done and leave Claxton 2-0 in region play.
“I think for us defensively it is going to be another responsibility thing,” Derrick said. “I think our game plan is pretty good, there could be four or five minutes where it goes bad and we have to regroup. I think we have a game plan set up to go into this, and I think we will have to see some big-time players make some big-time plays on Friday night and get them off the field.
“We have come in pretty focused. Yesterday, I thought we were focused at practice and it looked like it was working against the scout team, of course, but we will see. I think our guys will be ready. We know we have to go play the next play and we have to play as fast as we can and play as hard as we can and make plays.”