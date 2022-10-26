Opening its Region 2-4A-3A region play with a 42-20 pounding over rivals Bulloch Academy, Frederica Academy sees a short turnaround as they travel to take on Pinewood Christian at 7 p.m. tonight.

Originally slated to play on Friday, a referee shortage was the main reason the Knights (3-5, 1-0) found their game against the Patriots (5-3, 1-0) moved a day forward.

