After picking up the sixth and final spot for a first-round bye in the GIAA football playoffs, the Frederica Academy Knights travel to Albany to take on the Deerfield-Windsor Knights at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Rolling through the second half of its season, winning four straight games and the GIAA AAAA/AAA District 2 region title, Frederica picked up a well-deserved break in the eyes of head coach Brandon Derrick.

