After picking up the sixth and final spot for a first-round bye in the GIAA football playoffs, the Frederica Academy Knights travel to Albany to take on the Deerfield-Windsor Knights at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Rolling through the second half of its season, winning four straight games and the GIAA AAAA/AAA District 2 region title, Frederica picked up a well-deserved break in the eyes of head coach Brandon Derrick.
“Getting the kids a chance to get a little break and get their legs a little more under them and get a chance to break down film and get ready to go for us,” Derrick said. “It was pretty good for us because we needed to get a little rest.”
In some minds, it seemed like the Knights should have played last week to continue the momentum they had built by scoring 42 points in all four wins. Knowing that Derrick still says the rest was the most important thing to get for his team.
“The kids got confidence in what we are doing,” Derrick said. “I think just getting a little break to rest up and get ready. We have to travel and get over to (Albany) and play (Deerfield), I think that is a big plus for us is everybody getting off their feet a little bit and taking a little bit of a break. We are in week 16 so it’s grueling right now.”
An important component in the success the Knights had over the back stretch of the season was from running back Jordan Triplett and the offensive line opening holes for him. In the four-game winning streak, Triplett rushed for 1,417 yards and 17 touchdowns. Overall, Triplett ended the regular season with the sixth most yards from the running back position with 2,164 and seventh in total touchdowns with 29.
“That’s a big thing there. We didn’t want to run the tires off the guy right off the bat,” Derrick said of Triplett. “We knew that we needed to save him a little bit, and we limited what he could do offensively some and then that second half we knew that we needed to win the region championship and got him prepared. I told him going into those last five weeks that it is going to be his show and we have to go out there and produce, and he is going to have to be one of those guys that’s going to have to produce. He did a really good job and is continuing to do a good job. Our offensive line has grown up and has played really well.”
As Frederica and Deerfield prepare to battle one another for a spot in the semifinals, the two share common opponents in Valwood and Tiftarea.
“I think for us it is one of those things where we played Valwood and Tiftarea so early in the season and we are a lot different football team than we were,” Derrick highlighted. “They played them later in the season and we watch them and look at it and see what they did well against them and what did they do not so well against them. Right now I’m watching Tiftarea and Deerfield-Windsor and that is something you look at. I don’t go back and say, ‘Huh did we match scores or do the transit property things’ I think we are a lot different of a football team right now than we when we were when we played those two teams.”
Watching plenty of film on the Knights, Coach Derrick sees a team that has improved steadily under the direction of Jake McCrae.
“They are athletic and they are well-coached. They are going to do a lot of different things on offense with a lot of different formations and sets,” Derrick said. “They do a lot of different things to try and get you to mess up. We have to be good at getting lined up and getting in the right spot and don’t leave anybody open cause they move people around. They are a lot like us with formations, I think coach Yeargan counted the other day that we have run 49 different formations here.
We are running on a lot of different formations and we put people in a bind by the way we motion people, and they do the same thing. They are very similar to us and they have a big running back. Their quarterback I’m not certain about their situation, but they have some skilled kids at wide receiver that are really good and have a big offensive line. We have to play really well on defense and offensively we have to hold onto the ball and do some things and be physically upfront. Hopefully, run downhill.”
Getting a chance to be back in the playoffs means a lot to Frederica. Last year, a few days before hosting a first-round playoff game against Tiftarea, Coach Derrick got a phone call that the team’s season was over after the team of 19 kids were in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID.
“I know the kids are excited because last year it kind of got taken away from them real quick,” Derrick said. “There is no closure in last year, this year you at least know going in that you have a game. You have to get ready and you either win and move on or you lose and you go home. You at least know what you are going into. Last year it was a phone call where we found out and had to send everybody home. That was not good, this year it is a little bit of a different situation. Our kids are excited, energized, and focused on what we need to do.”