Brunswick High and Camden County went blow-for-blow in a contest between coastal rivals that came down to the wire Friday night.
Trailing by six, the Wildcats drove down inside the 10-yard line as the clock ticked under the two-minute mark. But on 4th-and-goal, the Pirates persevered as Lionel Twitty batted down a pass to hold on to a 16-10 victory at Glynn County Stadium.
“Hats off to Camden,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “Coach (Jeff Herron) had those guys ready to play this week, but so did we. We went back to the drawing board on Monday, made a lot of corrections, and we got after it this week.
“We knew it was going to be a battle. Look at the scoreboard, look at the way the game came down, it was a battle right here in-between the bricks. I’m glad to be a Pirate.”
zBrunswick was much better in that regard against Camden. The Pirates did have one muffed snap that set the Wildcats up to score their first points of the contest on a 35-yard field and narrow the early deficit to 7-3, but it was Brunswick’s only turnover of the game.
In his second varsity start, quarterback J.R. Elkins completed 7-of-10 passes for 73 yards. All three incompletions were on dropped passes, including one in the end zone just before halftime that would result in a scoreless possession following a missed field goal.
Still, the Pirates were able to carry a 7-3 advantage into halftime against a Wildcats looking to bounce back from a loss in their season opener a week ago.
Last week, the big plays killed Camden in a shocking loss to Class 2A Columbia, and despite defensive improvements overall, the Wildcats were once again burned in that department.
Brunswick got on the scoreboard when Camden’s punter muffed a snap just outside the goal line and failed to get back on the ball, setting the Pirates up for a short three-play, 5-yard touchdown drive capped off by Jayden Drayton’s 1-yard touchdown plunge.
In the second half, trailing 10-7, the Pirates ripped off a pair of long runs to set up the game-tying 37-yard field goal, and following a quick three-and-out, Drayton scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 45-yard run on the first play of the possession.
The Pirates finished with 249 yards of offense — 96 of which came on three second-half runs.
“They have big-play ability and played really, really good defensively, and if you made one mistake with them they can go to the house,” Herron said. “For the most part, our defense played really well, and I thought our offense played really well. That fourth quarter, that was the old Camden County right there. We took the ball and kept it, and just drove down the field. We were one play from scoring with a minute to go, and we are back to the way we used to be.
“But we didn’t make that play. We are not there yet, but we are a lot closer (this Friday) than we were last Friday, I’ll tell you that.”
Both teams were able to finally find some room to operate in the second half following a first half that saw both sides muster up fewer than 100 yards of offense.
Camden’s most promising possession came to an end on an interception by Keon Leggett near the goal line, and Brunswick came away without punts on two different trips into the red zone.
But the Pirates were able to establish a presence in the run game in the second half, finishing with 176 rushing yards, as were the Wildcats, who gained the vast majority of its 191 total yards on the ground in the second half.
After a long Brunswick drive came up short on 4th down, Camden took its first lead of the contest on a 37-yard scoring run by Quan Floyd with 3:16 remaining in the third quarter.
But it wouldn’t be long until the Pirates went back up — first tying the game on Fineran’s field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter before going up 16-10 on Drayton’s second touchdown on the game.
However, with just over nine minutes remaining after the missed extra point, Camden had all the time it needed to drive down for the game-winning score. The Wildcats converted a 4th-and-2 near midfield, and soon enough, they faced 1st-and-goal from the 7 yard line with 3:16 to play.
Finally, the Black Flag would come through though.
Brunswick forced Camden back two yards over the first two downs, and a 3rd down pass went off the hands of Pirates defensive back Ivan Johnson.
Still with one final play, Camden quarterback Mason Robinson rolled to his right and tried to fire a pass over the head of a Brunswick linebacker, who batted down the pass to ignite the celebration.
“(The game) was definitely going to be won in the trenches,” Grady said. “Our defense, that stand on fourth down, down here backed up against our own end zone, that’s what championship teams are made of.
“Hopefully that shows what we can do, our potential, where we can be at. We’re not there yet, but that’s what we’re working towards.”
The victory was only Brunswick’s second against Camden since 2000, having lost 13 of the previous 14 meetings between the programs. Herron had previously been 7-0 against Brunswick in his career.
Despite the loss and the Wildcats’ first 0-2 start since 2016, Herron was pleased by the fight his team displayed.
“I told them in there that I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Herron said. “Last week I had no answers for them, but this week they played their rear ends off. They did everything that we can possibly ask them to do. They had so much emotion, so much heart, fight. We just didn’t finish it.
“I told them, ‘We are so close.’ We are knocking on the door, knocking on the door and we are going to kick that dang door down. We started 18 underclassmen. When I went into the locker room after the game, they were all crying, just heart broken, and I never saw that last year. That’s something we can build on.”