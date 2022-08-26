Brunswick High and Camden County went blow-for-blow in a contest between coastal rivals that came down to the wire Friday night.

Trailing by six, the Wildcats drove down inside the 10-yard line as the clock ticked under the two-minute mark. But on 4th-and-goal, the Pirates persevered as Lionel Twitty batted down a pass to hold on to a 16-10 victory at Glynn County Stadium.

