The annual Golden Isles Baseball at the Beach began Friday with six games played over three different parks.
Games between Mountain View and Milton at “Bud” Couch Field, Riverwood and North Hall at Adam Wainwright Field, and Gainesville and Bleckley County at Edo Miller Park got the two-week tournament started, while the only local team to play on the first day was Glynn Academy, which faced off against Riverwood in the second wave of games.
There are 23 more games scheduled for Baseball at the Beach over the next two weekends.
Glynn Academy returns to action at 4 p.m. today against Milton in the third game of the afternoon at Adam Wainwright Field. Brunswick is also scheduled to play its first contest of the tournament in the fourth game of the day at “Bud” Couch Field at 7 p.m. against Appling County.
Next Friday, Brunswick will play a pair at its home field against Evans and Redan, while Glynn Academy will host River Ridge. The Pirates are scheduled for a game against Pickens at 10 a.m. the following day, and the Terrors face Bremen and Redan in back to back games.