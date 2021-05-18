Diamonds are formed under pressure — look no further than athletes and coaches from Frederica Academy’s spring semester for confirmation.
A year after the spring schedule was postponed indefinitely amid the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, the Knights commemorated their return to play with a load of hardware. This spring, Frederica captured the GISA girls tennis state championship along with runners-up trophies in boys soccer, girls soccer and golf.
A Knight even brought home a gold medal from the GISA track and field state meet in the banner year.
“Its been a great year, it really has,” Frederica athletic director Carl Nash said at a celebration for the spring athletic teams Tuesday. “I think back when we started with our football practices, and we ended this past weekend with our soccer matches, it’s just amazing that we were able to compete period with COVID going on… And then to start a spring with just a mystery to it, how was this spring going to evolve, were we going to be able to compete, were we even going to be able to finish the seasons, and here we are with three state runners up, a state championship, and a ton of all-state individual awards. It’s incredible.
“I’m extremely proud, of not just the school, but I’m proud of our community. I’m proud of our coaches and our athletes, our administration, our facility, our booster club everyone that’s involved because it took the entire community for this to happen.”
Even with athletics back in full swing, the spring was far from a walk in the park in an effort to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Frederica dealt with quarantines within the school, quarantines from opponents and reduced fan levels both home and away while following strict protocols that required close observation. Still, they persevered.
First-year baseball coach Tim Orlosky took a young team to a playoff berth to kickoff the spring. Then the Frederica golf team produced the second lowest average in the program’s 48-year history en route to a second-place finish in the state tournament under head coach Tom Willis with Roy Boyd, Jack Roberts and Jackson Byrd taking home all-state honors.
Track and field coach Al Stasko led the duo of Andrew Kaminer and TJ Jackson to region championships and a spot in the state meet, where latter earned third place in the 800-meter run and the former placed third in the 1,600-meter run in addition to his championship in a photo-finish 3,200-meter run.
Frederica tennis saw the tandem of Rebekah Brooks and Rebecca Tiller win the girls doubles state championship at the John Drew Tennis Center in Macon, and two weeks later, the two senior captains led the girls to a team state title at the same location with Brooks, Tiller and Merrill Been each earning all-state honors.
Tennis coach Brian Wyrick also took the boys team to Macon twice in search of hardware, and the squad advanced to the state semifinals in the team tournament.
Finally, the Knights’ boys and girls soccer teams concluded the spring run this past weekend at Mercer, where both groups came up just short in a pair of epic championship games. Both teams ultimately took home runners-up trophies and four all-state team members: for coach Tim O’Sullivan’s boys, Eli Fritchman, Jacob O’Connor, Charlie Runyan and Bryce Rielly, and for coach Gabe Gabriel’s girls, Cate Seymour, Josie Brock, Ellie Runyan and Katie Eckert.
Not only were each of the spring campaigns impressive in their own right, but historically for Frederica, which has won 71 state championships in its history, but just 10 since moving up to Class 3A in 2014.
“To me, it kind of spits in the eye of the pandemic,” Nash said. “Because last year we were unable to have spring athletics, and now we’e had it, and we were better now than we’ve ever been. It actually sends a message that no matter what adversity you had, you can step up and be the best.
“I believe that our kids and our coaches did that. I was just so very happy to go out onto our fields, and our courts, and our fairways, and see our kids participate when they didn’t get the chance to do this last year.”
Including the football team, which finished its fall as GISA runners-up, Frederica sports teams made eight trips to Macon this past year as the school has further established itself as an athletics powerhouse.
Of course, now the Knights have to do it again.
“What my message is to the kids coming back, they have the target on their back now,” Nash said. “Everybody is going to work hard this summer to try to beat them, and so they can’t just rely on what the past did. They’ve got to work for the future too.”