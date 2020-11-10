A two-sport athlete when he began at Glynn Academy, D’Marion Hayes gave up the gridiron to focus on his future as a hooper.
But Hayes could only deny the calling for a year.
Now a senior, Hayes is playing his first season of varsity football and making an immediate impact as a receiver for a Terrors team that can win Region 2-6A with a victory next Friday against Statesboro.
Through nine games, Hayes leads Glynn Academy in receiving with seven catches for 153 yards and two scores. He also threw a 53-yard touchdown pass.
And while his receiving numbers may be modest on paper, Hayes has accounted for nearly a third of the passing production of a Terrors offense built to run the ball out of the single wing.
Familiar with the style of offense Glynn runs entering the season, Hayes knew he’d have to make the most of his opportunities, and he’s done just that.
“Starting off the season, they put me at receiver, and I already knew they didn’t throw the ball a lot, so every time they throw me the ball, I had to make a play on the ball,” Hayes said. “That was my mindset going into the season, every time I get a target, just make a play on it.”
True to his mindset, Hayes has only dropped one pass on the season while acting as the Terrors’ big-play threat when opponents sit on the team’s running game in addition to taking on dual responsibilities as one of Glynn Academy’s primary corners.
For as quickly as Hayes has established himself as an impact player for the Terrors’ football team, they might not have had the services of the athletic, 5-foot-10 skill player if it wasn’t for an broken hand he suffered in a scrimmage last year on the hardwood.
Concerns about an injury forcing him to miss time during basketball season is what initially led to Hayes quitting football after his 10th-grade year. But figuring he could get hurt regardless of the sport he’s playing, and with teammates and coaches encouraging him to give football another go, Hayes made his return.
“I missed being on the field with my brothers, my coaches,” Hayes said. “I quit junior year to play basketball and I got hurt, so I just decided to come back for my senior year and chase a state championship.”
Upon participating in summer workouts, Hayes realized just how much he missed the camaraderie and teamwork that goes into football.
Hayes paced the Terrors’ basketball team a year ago with 5.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists at point guard, but there’s something distinctly unique about the level of coordination that goes into finding success on Friday nights.
“Basketball, it’s different from football because in football you’ve got to put in so much work,” Hayes said. “There’s 11 people on the field, and if one person messes up, someone can score.”
Of course, Hayes’ extensive experience on the court has undoubtedly helped him jump right back into the fray on the football field.
As the Jimmy Grahams and Tony Gonzalezes of the world have proven in past decades, basketball players transition well to the gridiron with ball skills and body control acting as crucial attributes for pass catchers.
“Basketball helps a lot in football with ball tracking,” Hayes said. “In basketball, there’s so much dribbling, and you keep your eyes on the ball. So when somebody throws a football, you can easily track it in and not let it go.”
Although Hayes’ mind is focused firmly on football for the foreseeable future — or through Christmas if the Terrors have their way — he still has an eye on the court.
“We’ve actually got a game Thursday for basketball,” Hayes said. “So good luck to those boys against Charlton County. Hopefully those boys get the dub.”