On Saturday, 912 Sports Connection held its fifth annual media day at the Glynn County Athletic Center at Glynn County Stadium.
More than a dozen coaches from around south Georgia made an appearance to speak about the upcoming 2019-20 football season.
Each day this week, The News will highlight what to expect from teams around the area.
CAMDEN COUNTY
As the Wildcats head into coach Bob Sphire’s third season, Camden will be a more balanced group that should be able to make some explosive plays on the field. His players keep buying into his program, and it’s beginning to show.
After going 7-4 last season and 1-2 in the region, Camden looks to continue transitioning into the spread offense and getting better upfront. Last season the Wildcats averaged 28.9 points and held opponents to 19 points a game.
Sphire says that there is more balance on both sides of the ball heading into year three after transitioning from a 25-year run based wing-T program to a spread system.
Sphire and his staff chose to put a majority of the talented players on defense in the first couple of years. Now the talent will spread to all sides of the ball.
“I think we’re going to be more balanced this year and there is going to be even more competition on the practice field, offensively and defensively,” Sphire said. “We loaded up on defense the first couple of years just cause of the nature of the transition. I feel like that, and a lot of emphasizes on the kicking game will give us a chance to be competitive.”
With the talented more evenly distributed it’ll allow the offense to get creative, utilize senior quarterback Logan Watson and have more big plays. During his media day speech, Sphire said that Watson could spin it and that he had been working with Hayden Sphire, who is the quarterback coach, this summer. He said that the offense would be able to open up more and potentially let Watson use his legs some as well.
However, despite having more talent now on the offense, there is still an area of concern.
“Now the talent is more distributed evenly, and I think we will have a little more ability to make some big explosive plays on offense,” Sphire said. “I still have a lot of concern about the development of our offensive line because we will still have a lot of young guys that’ll be playing on the offensive line this year, putting those pieces together. But I like the good young talent that we have. I think we will be able to be a little more diverse.”
Senior Micah Ballard and junior Micah Morris will be two players on the offensive line that Sphire and his staff will look to for leadership and help the younger guys.
Sphire said that Camden’s kicking game would be a strong point for his team this year. There are three guys that he mentioned who could kick the ball this season.
“I’m also really excited about our kicking game. Burke Nettles is a talented kicker and punter,” Sphire said about his kickers. “We’ve got Mitchell Galluccio and even Shawn Hardy who is probably one of the top receivers in the state that is a soccer player and a really good punter also.
“So we got a lot of things we can do in the kicking game. We flipped a couple of games last year with our kicking game, so we will continue to put a lot of emphasis on that.”
However, what he talked about the most is how far his team has come in the weight room. Sphire mentioned that Morris will be one of the first kids he has coached to reach 1300 total pounds in the three core lifts.
One of the keys to the success in the weight room is strength coach Matt May who also coaches the defensive line for the Wildcats.
“More than anything I feel like we will be able to show up more competitively in terms of just cause of our strength development now going into year three under coach Mays in the weight room,” Sphire said. “He was with me up at North Gwinnett, and we developed a lot of players there, so I see that same process happening.”
As a 7-A school in south Georgia, teams must be able to compete week in and week out, and without a proper strength program, Sphire said long term success wouldn’t be achievable.
“In our league, you cannot have a down night you can’t have a down week,” Sphire said. “I don’t think you can have any long term success in the state of Georgia with the quality of football, particularly in 7A without having the proper strength base; you just can’t do it.
“You might be able to pull one off on a given Friday night, but to be able to sustain it, to be able to make a playoff run it’s tantamount to being able to do that.”
Camden kicks off the season on the road against West Forsyth, Friday, Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m.