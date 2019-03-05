The Glynn Academy tennis team gave Camden County their best shot, but both the boys and girls were swept on their home court Tuesday.
The Wildcats won both matches 5-0 in the early season matchup between the programs.
The No. 1 spot in boys’ singles and doubles each went to a third set, but the Camden players made the plays needed to come out on top of the tightly-contested matches. Glynn’s Steven Thompson fell 2-6, 6-3, 10-5 against Patrick Dempsey, while the duo of Blaine Clarke and Christian Molloy lost to Roman Merletti and Ashton Agnew 4-6, 7-6, 10-6.
Filling out the singles matches, Camden’s Andrew Dulay beat Christian Culver 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2, and Charlie McCollough won 6-0, 6-1 over Glynn’s Ethan Talab at No. 3.
The Terrors’ No. 2 team of Tyson and John Rooks dropped a 6-3, 6-4 match to Collin Dusenberry and Matthew Miller.
On the girls side, it was Glynn’s No. 2 duo of Jacklyn Edwards and Curry Hartman that took their match to overtime before ultimately falling 6-4, 1-6, 10-8 to Abby Moody and Kennison Blackerby. At No. 1 doubles, Camden’s Allison Dempsey and Megan Fitzgerald won 6-1, 6-3 over Yanin Remholz and Elizabeth Davenport.
The Wildcats’ dominance continued in singles, where they swept all three matches against the Terrors’ girls.
Virginia Zeh fell 7-5, 6-4 against Alyssa Merletti at No. 3, No. 2 Florence Thompson dropped her match against Lucy Wright 6-1, 6-1, and Leanne Wood was down 6-2, 4-1 against No. 1 Allie Tucker before a forfeit.