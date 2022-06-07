The future of basketball in Glynn County sure looked bright on the second day of the 13th annual Camp for Champs.
Skilled ballers ranging in grades from 3-9 convened Tuesday at the Brunswick High School gymnasium for another day of instruction by Pirates head coach Chris Turner and members of his staff.
While the players spent the afternoon learning how to run the give-and-go, how to hold the ball to get rotation on their shots, and the benefits of the triple threat, Turner was already in awe of the latent talent on display Day 2 of the four-day camp.
“This young crop that’s at this camp is as good as any I’ve seen since I’ve been here, and this is my 15th year,” Turner said. “I’m so impressed with their effort, their skill level, their attitudes are good. I’m excited about a lot of these young players coming through this camp. It’s been exciting to watch. It’s impressive.
“We’ve got a lot of real young kids playing against a lot of older kids, and you would never know there was a four-grade difference. That’s rare… They’re very skilled. They can dribble, they can shoot, they can pass. They play hard. All those things lead to good stuff to me.”
That’s big praise coming from Turner, who has hosted a number of campers who have gone on to become players of his at Brunswick, where the coach has won five region championships, advanced to the Elite 8 or further on four separate occasions, and won a state title in 2015.
But a true ambassador of the sport, Turner’s influence extends pass the confines of the BHS pipeline. Among this year’s crop of campers are players from Glynn Middle, Frederica Academy, St. Vincent’s, and even an out-of-towner visiting the Port City from Alabama, a handful of which are returning from last year.
“I love that,” Turner said. “I love kids who love the game because I love the game. The camp sort of rejuvenates me anyways, and when I get kids in here having fun from all over, whether they’re going to play for me or they’re going to play for Glynn, or Frederica, or a school in Alabama, it doesn’t really matter to me. I just love to see kids get better, and that’s what we’re doing this week.”
Turner attributes the popularity of his camp to the team around him with the campers feeding off of the fun and good attitude they work to bring each session.
The staff at the Camp for Champs volunteer their time in an effort to pass their knowledge on to a younger generation of hoopers.
“They’re going to play basketball long after we’re here, so we’re want to just keep it moving,” Turner said.