Down 20-9 at halftime, Glynn Academy’s girls basketball team didn’t look like their usual selves, and it didn’t look like it would end well for the Lady Terrors.
But once the second half started, the tides turned for the Lady Terrors as they came back to defeat Brunswick High in the Region 2-6A title game 44-34 on Friday night at the Glass Palace, and got crowned region champions.
However, the Lady Terrors had to earn that victory over the Lady Pirates. Brunswick opened up the game with a lot of aggressive play and even more confidence.
Brunswick coach Maria Mangram said her girls wanted this game bad, especially the seniors.
One of those seniors that left it all on the court was Jaliyah Howard. She was a powerhouse for the Lady Pirates tonight as she stepped up when Keya Daniels got into foul trouble.
Jaliyah did what she could do and tried to will us to win, it just wasn’t enough,” Mangram said. “We ran out of time. You could just see it. Of course, I ’m coaching them up, and we’re trying to stay positive, but the calls didn’t help. I hate to blame it on that because we still made our own mistakes.”
Mangram thought that her girls did an excellent job of executing the plan against the Lady Terrors even though they fell short.
“We missed some layups we should have made, we missed some free throws, and we had opportunities to win the game,” Mangram said. “We gave up the lead, and they beat us. I’m okay with that because one thing about the Brunswick Lady Pirates is that we win with class, and we lose with class.
“As a unit, I ’m so proud of our girls, and I wouldn’t trade them for anybody. They have class, and they work hard. We were just unfortunate tonight, but in my eyes, they’re always winners.”
Howard led the way for the Lady Pirates with nine points. Close behind her was Makalia Brown with eight.
What was impressive was the fact that Brunswick held Glynn Academy to three points through the first quarter.
Brunswick’s defense played lights out and did well trying to contain Glynn Academy’s playmakers in the first half.
It was the first time this season that a region opponent held the Lady Terrors to under ten points in the first half.
The Lady Pirates held all the momentum at halftime and an 11 point lead. Brunswick came out of the break making a few quick shots to start the half, but that’s when the Lady Terrors offense exploded.
Zoesha Smith got hot in the second half and finished the game with a double-double. She finished the game with 18 points, 19 rebounds, three steals, three blocks and one assist.
Smith also went 6-of-8 from the foul line, a crucial part of Glynn’s comeback.
LaTrinity Best was also clutch from the foul line as she went 9-of-11. She was close behind Zoesha with 15 points, nine of which came from the line.
Glynn Academy coach Sharnesha Smith said they had to make some halftime adjustments, and it was clear that they did on both sides of the ball.
She said there a few things they wanted to fix at the break, and she felt like they did.
“We needed to sit down on defense, talk more, work together as a team and get the stops when it was most important,” Coach Smith said. “I think we were settling too much, settling for jump shots. We weren’t creating like we normally do, and I felt like we were able to get the ball into a couple of people’s hands, and we were able to create.”
The Lady Terrors shut it down on defense in the second half after making those adjustments.
Coach Smith said that like usual, she thought that La’Neia Taylor and Talia Hamilton did well on defense tonight. Of Glynn’s seven steals, Taylor had three of them.
“La’Neia Taylor, she always locks down, and I thought she did a great job,” Coach Smith said. “I thought Talia Hamilton did a great job off those screens and being able to keep her hands up and forcing them to try and attempt those shots, and we were able to get the rebound on the opposite side of the goal. We were able to push and make some things happen. Of course, we also made some free throws down the stretch, so that was good.
Glynn slowly took all the momentum, and when Hamilton sunk a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the third quarter, it completely changed the outlook of the game.
“Talia plays a huge role in what we do, but she is her own worst critique,” Coach Smith said. “She’s always going to think she isn’t doing enough and she’s one of our sparks. I thought that got her going, I thought that opened her up a little bit and was like we’re still here, we still got it, and she did that.”
Hamilton finished the night with six rebounds and eight points.
Coach Smith said she was proud of her girls tonight and thought they played well despite a slow start.
She said that in the first half, they were settling, but the Lady Terrors stuck to their game plan, and it paid off for them.
“You have to listen to the game plan, and you have to trust it. You have to trust in your defense; what got us here. You got to lock in, and I thought they did that. I thought they heard my voice more in the second half. A team like that, who can fight like that and just seal the game, you’re pretty good. We were that tonight.”
Smith and the Lady Terrors took home their second straight region title tonight, and she said it was a great feeling to get that win.
“We want to continue making history, we want to continue making memories, and that’s what we’re doing. We’re enjoying it,” Coach Smith said.
This region title is the Lady Terrors second-straight one. Since they are the region champions, Glynn earns a top-seed in the state playoffs. As for Brunswick, the Lady Pirates will be the No. 2 seed.
Both teams will find out who their first-round opponents are this weekend.