Murphy’s Law was in full effect Friday at Glynn County Stadium. Everything that could go wrong for the Pirates in the City Championship game, did.
And still, Brunswick High (5-0, 1-0 Region 2-6A) continued to scratch and claw until it came out on top of another instant classic against crosstown rival Glynn Academy (1-3-1, 0-1) in overtime 17-14.
Over four quarters of regulation play, the Pirates lost starting offensive tackle Jamal Meriweather, corner back Derrick Smith, and do-it-all weapon Jayden Drayton to various injuries, they turned the ball over multiple times, and many of their positive plays were negated due to the litany of penalties that littered the contest.
But even then, Brunswick led 14-6 with one quarter remaining when Glynn blocked a punt and returned it for a score on the first play of the final period before converting on the two-point attempt to tie the game at 14-14.
The score remained unchanged heading to overtime. Glynn went on offense first, and facing a 4th-and-goal from the 1, the Terrors were stuffed behind the line of scrimmage on a run. Brunswick took over, and after a handful more flags and drama than necessary, sophomore kicker McClain Fineran knocked a 28-yard field goal through the uprights for the win.
“Things were going wrong, and we just had to bow our backs,” said Brunswick head coach Sean Pender. “We knew we were going to be in a fight. We didn’t pay attention to what people said. You’ve got to scratch all the records out. This game here has come to be this. This is what’s going to happen every time we play it seems like.”
Fineran’s field goal makes it three straight seasons in which the City Championship has been decided in the final seconds. Glynn Academy won on a field goal as time expired in the fourth two years ago, and now Brunswick has recorded consecutive wins in the rivalry game in a pair of thrilling finishes.
The Pirates took over possession at the 15-yard line in overtime, needing just a field goal to earn the victory, but a couple of delay of game penalties and a pair of holds pushed Brunswick nearly out of Fineran’s range before a defensive pass interference penalty on Glynn moved the ball 15 yards closer.
Fineran had only made and attempted one field goal on the season before he lined up for the City Championship winner, but he put the ball through like a seasoned veteran.
“He has ice in his veins, that kid,” Pender said. “I’m very proud of him and the way he played.”
It was a night of unsung heroes for the Pirates, who also got a big performance from senior running back Pat Leggett. The unassuming member of the Brunswick Wolf Pack, Leggett scored the first points of the contest on a 19-yard touchdown run on the Pirates’ first drive, and his 39-yard scamper set up Chuckobe Hill’s 4-yard score on the opening possession of the third quarter.
Both teams had an opportunity to score the decisive points in the fourth quarter. Brunswick had a brilliant punt return out to near the red zone by Terry Mitchell wiped away on a holding penalty, and on the ensuing re-kick, the Pirates muffed the punt, allowing the Terrors to fall on the ball just outside scoring position.
But Glynn went backwards with three penalties, pushing itself outside of range for a go-ahead field goal attempt.
It was an ugly rock fight, but it was the type of win the Pirates had to prove themselves capable of.
“We had a great punt return, then instead of getting the ball in great field position and give them a chance,” Pender said. “We just shot ourselves in the foot all night long with stuff, but we were able to overcome it. That’s the sign of a team that’s on its way to becoming a championship style program is to be able to win games like this.
“You’re going to be in games like this, and to be able to persevere and come out on top when we didn’t play our best game (is big). Overall, it was an emotional win, we got it, now it’s time to move forward.”