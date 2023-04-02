In the regular season finale with everything on the line for the Region 2-6A girls soccer championship, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors fought off a feisty match from the Grovetown Warriors to regain the throne with a 1-0 victory.
Having played a double overtime match on Tuesday against South Effingham — winning 4-2 to have a chance to play for the region title — Glynn Academy saw the same fate.
Starting the game out firing on all cylinders, Glynn left Grovetown to defend while creating chances that could have easily put the game to bed before the half.
However, the chances weren’t converted in the final third and in leaving the game 0-0 through the first 40 minutes, Grovetown came out in the second half and had its turn to create pressure situations.
“In the second half we came out a little bit flat, and Grovetown put us under a little bit of pressure,” said Glynn girls coach Thomas Lemmon. “But, our defense did really well, and our goalkeeper (Caroline MacKinnon) made some really good saves for us to keep us in the game.”
Keeping the team in the game, Glynn’s front three kept building momentum to find the chance that could separate the two teams.
The Lady Terrors thought they had done so with 9:30 left in the game.
Capers Childs delivered her corner take into the box and found the head of Eliza Meader. Connecting on the delivery, Meader seemed to have scored the deciding goal as she celebrated with her teammates in front of the net.
However, the linesman by the flag stick ruled that Fernando Perez had obstructed the keepers’ ability to make a play on the set piece.
Seeing the goal taken off the board, Glynn didn’t let the decision affect them in any way as they forced a second yellow on a Grovetown player with three minutes left in the second half.
Unable to find the winner in the first 80 minutes of play, the two teams were forced to go into two 10-minute overtime periods before possible penalty kicks to decide the region champion.
Having the advantage of being a man up on Grovetown, Glynn found holes to exploit the defense as the first two minutes in the first overtime period proved to be the decider.
Winning a corner less than 90 seconds into overtime, Capers delivered a corner kick to the back post for Meader, who headed the ball down back to the crowded area in front of the goal. Wyleigh Foulk stayed stoic at the moment and took a shot that not only gave the freshman the winning goal, but the team the region championship.
“That’s our freshman. We call them freshmen but they don’t play like freshmen and we told them that from day one,” Lemmon said. “It was just a label. You have to step up and play like you are a senior, that’s who we play for, is our seniors and everybody else on the team. Wyleigh had great composure there to finish it off and stay home and got us the game- winner.”
Holding on for the 1-0 win after 20 minutes of extra time, the Lady Terrors returned to the top of the region as they pushed to the very end to get the No. 1 seed for the upcoming state playoffs.
“It’s great, especially gearing up for the playoffs,” Lemmon said of returning to region champion status. “The first time in this region not knowing anything about the three Augusta teams, they are always good up there and down here. It’s prepared us hopefully for a good run in the playoffs.”
Terrors 3
Warriors 2
Playing its final region game of the season, Glynn Academy fought through a tough test in Grovetown to gnaw out a 3-2 win.
Both sides opened the game with strong chances as Harrison Lee and Jack Roberts fired shots to force saves from Grovetowns’ keeper, while Durham Daniel picked up two quick saves before a Grovetown free kick changed the game in multiple fazes.
Grovetown scored the opening goal of the night off as Caleb Linen connected on a direct free kick from 30-plus yards out to the upper 90 of the right corner. This forced Brockman to make a change in goal, believing his team needed a spark after trailing early for the second consecutive match.
Replacing Daniel with Caleb Faulk in net, Brockman tinkered with the lineup as John William Barbee moved from his center-back role to the midfield, while Jake Harrison came in to fill the defensive half with Keller Lopez.
Trailing 1-0, Glynn scored its first goal of the night uniquely.
Chandler Owens, the throw-in specialist for the Terrors, fired his throw toward the goal. As many watched the ball loop towards the goal, the Warriors goalkeeper tried to punch the ball out. Deflecting the ball, he was unable to do much to stop the trajectory of the ball as the ball bounced into the net for Owens to grab a goal Brockman said he’s never seen happen before, but was glad it happened for them.
Seeing a Warriors side running a 3-5-2 and overloading the midfield, the Terrors came out in the second half and responded in big ways behind the brace Luke O’Connor provided in the win.
Looking for runs to split the center backs, O’Connor timed his run perfectly as Jonas Coyle gave him a through ball for a first-time strike to put the Terrors up 2-1.
But, the Warriors responded 10 minutes later as Faulk had a save that was punched off the crossbar and left in the box for Elijah Lemeuble to level the game.
Seeing the hard work they had put in to get the lead to disappear, Glynn answered the calling card a minute later with O’Connor’s second goal of the game.
Barbee sent in a cross from the right half of the field into the box for Roberts who waited to volley the chance. Taking a slight deflection and bouncing back into the middle of the six, O’Connor slotted his shot into the opposite corner with the Warrior keeper frozen.
“I thought Luke had a monster game, those two goals that he scored put us ahead and then enabled us to seal off the deal,” Brockman said. “I thought he was fantastic.”
Seeing his team respond with goals throughout the contest to fight and get the win, Brockman felt that was the right response they needed as they closed out the game by limiting the Warriors’ chances.
Closing out the region portion of the season with an 11-1 record, Brockman highlighted how the loss to South Effingham opened the eyes of the team.
“It’s not a terrible thing that we felt that loss because for a while there we felt like we could just show up and get a win and it didn’t work that way,” Brockman said. “We fought till the end up in South Effingham and we scored a goal with six seconds to go, and we had some mistakes that we have never made before and they capitalized on them. We had to clean some stuff up and now the guys know that you better bring your A-game or you aren’t going to win.”
Bringing a strong game to encapsulate a comeback victory the Terrors have two non-region games at McIntosh County Academy (tonight) and Islands, before embarking on a state playoff run.