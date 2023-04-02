In the regular season finale with everything on the line for the Region 2-6A girls soccer championship, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors fought off a feisty match from the Grovetown Warriors to regain the throne with a 1-0 victory.

Having played a double overtime match on Tuesday against South Effingham — winning 4-2 to have a chance to play for the region title — Glynn Academy saw the same fate.

