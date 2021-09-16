Coming off of their first bye week of the season, the Glynn Academy Terrors (1-1-1) host the No. 4 Coffee Trojans (3-0), tonight at Glynn County Stadium.
During their stellar offensive showcase in the first half against Winder-Barrow, where all 35 of their points were scored, Glynn had a chance to go into a bye week looking to work hard and improve daily.
“We didn’t rest, we worked,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We had three hard practices, we can’t afford to rest, we aren’t good enough to rest. We focused on getting better. We licked our wounds a little bit and healed, but for the most part, we got after each other....
“Our kids were focused and went to work. It wasn’t something that we came off on Monday and it was miraculously different. Our kids put in some time to improve.”
The Terrors’ hard week of practice will be on notice tonight against Coffee, a perennial 5A state title contender.
Coffee’s been on a roll in the early part of the season, averaging 38 points a game and giving up 10 points a game. With the Trojans having a balanced offense and an aggressive defense, Hidalgo knows the Trojans have a lot of great players on both sides of the ball.
“They are really good,” Hidalgo said. “Their slot player (Maurice Turner) is as good of a player as I’ve seen all year. He’s really really good. We have to do a great job of containing him, we can’t let him beat us. Big physical offensive line. The quarterback (Justin Swords) throws the ball really well.
“I think their offensive coordinator does a nice job of putting them in situations, different formations with similar type schemes that they can go out and execute. The other thing is defensively they are very well-coached. They are really big and physical up front. They are tough to move around.”
Hidalgo identified Turner as a key player. He has 13 receptions for 164 yards and three touchdowns. In Coffee’s last game against Salem, Turner had five receptions for 60 yards and two touchdowns.
Glynn will have to find ways to establish the run and keep drives alive against a Coffee team that has eight sacks, three interceptions, three fumble recoveries, and has allowed 31 points all year.
Hidalgo doesn’t see his team keying in on anyone specifically on the Coffee defense, instead he wants his team to run their offense and be a force to reckon with.
“They have got a lot of good players,” Hidalgo said of the Trojan’s defense. “I don’t think you can go and sit there and go, ‘Hey we are going to double team this guy over here.’ I don’t think that’s an option for us. We got to sit in there and run our offense and guys have to hunker down there and block.”
Hidalgo doesn’t believe that his team will have any trouble getting back into a grove after the bye week as they square off against Coffee.
“I don’t think it’s hard for them to get back in a groove,” Hidalgo said. “I think it is what it is, they show up and go to work.”