Playing back-to-back days worth of basketball in the early part of the season, Frederica’s basketball teams had strong moments with the girls dominating in both games while the boys faced their first defeat of the season.
Frederica girls 63
Coastal HomeSchool 5
Having played one another the previous week with the Lady Knights winning 61-15, another dominant defensive display by Frederica head coach James Oberlies’ team, was on tap for Wednesday.
“Our defense kind of sets the tone for us with Alston Euart up top, Maddie Looney, Margaret Gandy, and Sophie Price when they are aggressive on defense we can get it out in transition and get open shots,” Oberlies said. “We were very aggressive tonight, and we took advantage of them not having strong ball handling. Credit to our defense.”
Jumping out to a quick 13-0 lead halfway through the first quarter, Frederica allowed its first point of the game before going on another long run that stretched into the second half. Building on leads of 24-1 after one quarter and 40-1 going into the locker room, Frederica never let up on what has made them a tough challenge early this season.
The defensive effort by the Lady Knights caused trouble for the Hurricanes as their poor ball handling and outlet passing allowed easy transition opportunities for the Lady Knights.
Knowing that an opponent that isn’t necessarily of the same caliber as his team, Oberlies still appreciated his team never stopping to force pressure.
“We have to be mindful of our opponent,” Oberlies said. “Yes, no matter who your opponent is, you have to come out and execute. Defensively, we did that and we had a lot of open shots tonight not a lot fell tonight, but our girls communicated well and they got off to a quick start which was important for us. At the start of the game, our girls set the tone early of how they wanted to dictate the pace and again credit to our guards and our defense. I think we got a little bit better tonight and that’s all we are trying to do is get better every day.”
Sophie Price opened the second half by splitting technical foul shots after a number was reported wrong and in doing so, Frederica continued to attack the basket even with a big lead.
Margaret Gandy and Price pushed the ball up the floor taking advantage of the opportunities with open shots for themselves or their teammates. With the two finishing with 29 (Gandy) and 17 (Price), Oberlies knows it’s no secret the team will run through his dynamic guards. It’s their playmaking ability though that has allowed others to showcase themselves early on.
“There is no secret that our guards are probably our most talented players on the team,” Oberlies said. So we are going to use them and we are going to put them in the best position to score. Sophie, Tiana Jackson, Margaret, and we are going to ride them and that is how our offense is going to go this year.”
Expanding their lead from 54-3 after three quarters to an eventual win of 63-5, the bench celebrated when Euart passed on an easy breakaway layup to find teammate Reagan Mclain for her first points.
Frederica hosts Southside Christian at 5:30 p.m. tonight for its third and final game of the week.
Frederica 51
Faith Baptist 14
The Lady Knights kicked off the week Tuesday against Faith Baptist.
As both squads struggled out of the gate, the Lady Knights were able to to use their defense to spark transition points and build confidence.
Causing turnovers on nearly every possession with their full-court press, Frederica took a 10-3 lead after one-quarter of play.
Knowing that it’s early in the season and his group of 13 girls hasn’t fully practiced as one unit yet, Coach Oberlies was pleased with the way his team battled after struggling for parts of the game.
Continuing with its full-court pressure and half-court set of a 2-3 defense, Frederica left little room for Faith Baptist to get shots off. Building on its early first-quarter lead, Frederica turned a game that once saw them down 3-2 to lead 23-5 at the half.
With a big lead, the Lady Knights continued to struggle with possessing the ball, with Coach Oberlies making changes to his rotations to see who could work together and giving opportunities early on in the season for his players.
One of those players was Alston Euart. Coming off the bench, the junior forward had to take some time to adjust her normal soccer mentality of checking defenders and putting her body out to stop Faith Baptist ball handlers.
Price, Gandy, and Euart led the Lady Knights in the second half with their pressure and made baskets with the three guarding the in-bounds and passing options for easy turnovers.
Coach Oberlies said the three of them played terrific on the defensive side of the ball, and with that, the Lady Knights continued to grab easy chances on the offensive end.
Leading 30-7 after three quarters, Frederica took its foot off the brake a little bit on the defensive side of the ball but that didn’t stop them from scoring in barrages in the final quarter. Gandy and Price led the team in scoring with 24 and 13 respectively, pushing Frederica to a comfortable 51-14 win and its third consecutive on the season.
Coastal 52
Frederica boys 38
The Frederica boys had a tougher outing as the Hurricanes and Knights went back and forth for three-quarters.
Just like the girls, these two teams played one week prior with Frederica opening the season with a 57-35 win. Wednesday’s game saw a completely different outcome for the two teams.
Opening the game with the two exchanging leads and the ball on countless possessions, Frederica took a 17-12 lead into the second quarter.
From then on, Coastal HomeSchool controlled all facets of the game.
“They got their football guys back too and a couple of guys that we didn’t see the first time we played and they played pretty well,” said Frederica coach Edward Wilson. “His son (Micah Faith) played really well and (Jeff) has done a good job for years, and I’ve known him for a while. I’m disappointed, I think we played really poorly, but I give them a ton of credit, they played really well.”
Seeing the lead dwindle down and eventually turn into a Hurricanes lead from 25-24 at the half to 36-30 after three quarters, Knights players looked off with seeing shots fall.
“We play Friday and Saturday, so we are moved on,” Wilson said about how the team can move past this game. “It’s pretty simple. when you have a lot of kids that you don’t know yet and trying to figure out how resilient we are going to be, this is the growing pains that you go through with a new coach and new players. This is supposed to happen to this group, and I’m certainly not glad it happened but it’s one of those situations where it was inevitable.”
Having two more games this week to fix things and still learn about his new team, the fourth quarter saw Wilson’s team fall flat.
“A couple of kids probably overlooked this group, and they came in and did a really good job,” Wilson said. “They shot the ball well, got to the free throw line more, out-rebounded us, and had fewer turnovers than we did. They played harder and I will say the one that bothers me the most was that they played harder than us. That won’t stand for us, we won’t have it.”
Falling short in its second of four games this week, the team will have two more opportunities to move past the first loss of the season with a home game against Southside Christian at 7:30 p.m. and a road matchup with Middleburg (Fl.) at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Frederica 66
Faith Baptist 48
On Tuesday, Frederica played its first home game of the season with Wilson back on the sidelines leading the team.
Returning to the school where he won back-to-back boys state titles a decade ago, his presence was felt early on the sidelines.
Running a 2-3 zone just like the Lady Knights, Wilson could be heard telling his players where to be in a position to stop shot attempts. When they would grab the rebound, he wanted them to run in transition.
Just like the girls game, neither team kept control of the basketball with the Knights turning the ball over eight times in the first four minutes of the game.
Calling a timeout and having his team huddled around him, Coach Wilson told his players that he knew it would take some time to execute the offense but that shouldn’t stop them from making careless mistakes in the game.
From that moment, the Knights settled down and played their style of basketball.
Leading 14-7 after the first quarter, Frederica had to find ways to stop Krin Carson of Faith Baptist. Carson helped his team gain the lead at 19-18 before looking back and seeing Frederica come into its own.
Carson finished with 33 of his team’s 48 points, but it was the team leadership from seniors Vic Riden and Xavier Preston that helped Frederica cruise. The two combined for 40 points, 18 rebounds, six assists, and a block in the contest.