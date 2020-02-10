The work that the Coastal Georgia women’s golf team put in over winter break paid immediate dividends on Day 1 of the team’s Winter Invitational on Monday at King and Prince Golf Course.
Mariners junior Kylee Wheeler shot even par for the first time in a tournament to finish the first 18 holes tied with Asbury University’s Hannah McCrabb atop the individual leaderboard, and the Coastal Georgia team finds itself in third place overall — seven strokes behind leader Eastern Florida State.
Included among the teams in the 14-team field are: No. 6 Dalton State, No. 14 Loyola, No. 15 USC Beaufort, and SCAD Atlanta, which along with Coastal Georgia, is receiving votes.
Coastal is just two strokes behind Dalton State for second, and nine strokes up on fourth place Loyola with 18 holes remaining.
“We played well today,” said Mariners women’s golf head coach Nicole Johns. “We’ve been working really, really hard on our short game; it paid off. In the fall, we were shooting really high because we were having a lot of three-putts, four-putts, and things we don’t need.
“But we’ve been working really hard on putting, doing drills, and we’ve been working on short game, doing those drills. You can see how the girls have put in the work, and they’ve done really well, so I’m real proud of them.”
Individually, Coastal Georgia junior Megan Ramer, GolfStat’s 90th-ranked player in the NAIA, is just six strokes back of 106th-ranked Wheeler in the lead after shooting a 6-over 78, placing her in a tie for 12th at the end of the opening round.
At 7-over 79, Mariner teammates Lauren Bird and Keista Elder also sit among the top 20. Senior Megan Thompson shot a 13-over 85 for Coastal to round out the team’s scoring.
Mariner men in first at Winter Invitational
The Coastal Georgia men also teed off its spring season with their own Winter Invitational on Monday at the Brunswick Country Club, finishing Day 1 atop the leaderboard.
Coastal Georgia’s men rank first in the NAIA entering the spring semester, and it looked every bit the part in their return to action, building a seven-stroke lead over second place SCAD Savannah with a 289 over 18 holes.
Along with No. 21 SCAD, No. 9 USC Beaufort, No. 14 Truett McConnell, No. 20 Reinhardt, and a St. Thomas team receiving votes were among the competitors in the 17-team field at BCC.
Mariner sophomore Eli Scott, GolfStat’s 17th-ranked golfer in the NAIA, shot a 67 to slot him into a tie for second individually a stroke behind USC Beaufort’s Dawson Peterson. Junior Jackson Lawlor, who ranks fifth in the NAIA, shot a 70 while fourth-ranked Chip Thompson finished Day 1 with a 74.
Joe Tucker — 46th in GolfStat’s top 150 — shot a 78, and Shaun Margeson’s 84 rounded out Coastal Georgia’s scores.
The Mariners will play 18 more holes today at the Brunswick Country Club as they look to win their fourth tournament of the season.