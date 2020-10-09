Brunswick High finally snapped its six-game skid against Glynn Academy in the City Championship game.
It just took perhaps the wildest ending in the 77-game history of the series to pull out a 24-21 victory Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Trailing by three with 41 seconds remaining, the Terrors captured their first lead of the ballgame on a tremendous 35-yard touchdown catch by Caden Hutchinson on a 3rd and 15 play in what looked like the latest heartbreaking loss for the Pirates in the annual rivalry game.
Instead, Brunswick benefitted from its own magic when Tyrease Jones plucked a ball deflected by Glynn Academy out of the sky and raced to the end zone for an improbable 75-yard score with just 16 seconds left on the clock.
“It’s definitely a relief,” Pirates head coach Sean Pender said of winning his first City Championship game. “This team was destined to win. It was a hard-fought battle by both teams — neither team had nay give up in them. We both fought all the way to the end, just like last year.
“No one wants to lose a game like that. We were on the losing end last year, and this year we happen to be on the winning end. Man, it feels a lot better on the winning end.”
A year ago, Brunswick fell 24-21 on a game-winning Glynn field goal as time expired, but this time it was the Pirates pulling off the comeback by the same score.
It didn’t appear a rally would be necessary early in the contest as Brunswick dominated the first three possessions of the game. The Pirates corralled a surprise onside kick to open the contest and proceeded to match 53 yards in five plays to take a 7-0 lead on Khamori Simmons’ 32-yard touchdown run.
Simmons finished the contest with 71 yards on the ground and a 28-yard reception after entering the game with the fourth-most rushing yards in Class 6A. Backfield mate Chuckobe Hill also made his return from an injury suffered in the season opener to rush for 45 yards and a score in addition to a pair of catches for 40 yards.
After recording the first points of the game, Brunswick forced a Glynn Academy three-and-out before returning right back into the end zone to cap off a seven-play, 72-yard drive to go up 14-0.
TJ Lewis got the Terrors on the board with a 15-yard touchdown run on the ensuing possession — the Louisville commit finished with 133 rushing yards and two scores in addition to a 3-of-4 passing performance for another 101 yards and a touchdown.
Brunswick maintained its 14-7 advantage through the rest of the first half, and went up 17-7 on a 24-yard field goal on its first drive of the third quarter.
But Glynn Academy roared back in the final frame. The Terrors tallied 342 yards of total offense on the night; 190 came on their last two possessions of the game.
Starting at its own 5-yard line, Glynn drove 95 yards to cut the deficit to three on a three-yard touchdown by Lewis — a somewhat controversial call as the ball may have popped out before the quarterback crossed the plane of the goal line.
After a Pirates three-and-out, the Terrors traveled 90 yards to go up on Hutchinson’s touchdown grab.
Brunswick wasn’t ready to resign to seven straight losses though.
“We knew there was 40-something seconds left in the game, stranger things have happened before,” Pender said. “They made a phenomenal catch to take the lead. If they can do it, why can’t we?”
Turns out, the Pirates could too.
Jones earned Player of the Game honors for his part on the game-winning touchdown with quarterback KJ Lee earning the Offensive Player of the Game award for throwing for 242 yards and a score on 12-of-19 passing. Zane Rosenbaum was named Defensive Player of the Game.
The final 16 seconds of the game took minutes to finish as Brunswick could hardly wait to rush the field in celebration, resulting in a 15-yard penalty that gave Glynn one last shot on a hailmary into the end zone.
However, once the ball fall incomplete, nothing could stop the Pirates’ party.
“It means a bunch to our family,” Pender said. “We’ve been working hard for this, and we were able to get it. Even though it was tit for tat there for a while, we were able to get this win.
“There’s a lot of emotions right now, to be honest with you. We’re a family, and we’re said we’re playing for something bigger than ourselves, we’ve been saying that all along, and you see it.”