For six hours a day for a week straight, the next wave of soccer stars around the Golden Isles will flood to Glynn Middle School to learn from Glynn Academy coach Bobby Brockman and some of the best that have worn the Terror kit in recent years.

The camp opened up with individual skill work that Brockman demonstrated to the over 80 campers, some of who have heard their dads call Brockman coach once before.

