For six hours a day for a week straight, the next wave of soccer stars around the Golden Isles will flood to Glynn Middle School to learn from Glynn Academy coach Bobby Brockman and some of the best that have worn the Terror kit in recent years.
The camp opened up with individual skill work that Brockman demonstrated to the over 80 campers, some of who have heard their dads call Brockman coach once before.
“There are players here whose dads played for me at Glynn Academy and their kids are at the camp,” Brockman said. “That’s really fun to see that and when I got here almost 30 years ago — if you would have told me I’d still be around coaching former players’ children, I would have laughed at that but here we are.”
Going over the six different types of skills to perfect strong dribble moves and ball control, all six had the same two techniques that Brockman emphasized… toes up and heel out.
Changing from inside inside, to short and long strides with wide and short touches, zig zags with dominant and non-dominant foot to ending with inside right outside left and vise versa with a backward twist, campers spent a portion of the first hour to help keep those skills stay ingrained in their heads.
Having over 80 campers and breaking them off into sections based on their age, campers had the opportunity to rotate through the fun and games to put in technical work to constantly improve.
Brockman grabbed all of his campers around to a portion of the field to show what the 4 v. 4 games would look like and how he wanted them to replicate game moments.
Grabbing a few campers to go against current and former Glynn varsity players, Brockman broke down the diamond formation thats used to create enough space for passing outlets and possible runs.
Demonstrating and playing to three goals for everyone to get the idea, Brockman and the rest of the campers got a good laugh when Jonas Coyle and Durham Daniel collided with one another to allow the campers an easy shot on goal.
Breaking off and rotating through indoor work, 4 v. 4, and technical work, the drills took time to really click as many had to shake off the rust of not spending hours straight on every little piece of the game of soccer.
“Day 1 is usually the hardest because they aren’t in that mindset yet,” Brockman said. “Nobody here has done six hours for the most part unless they have gone to an overnight camp. It’s just getting them to think about what they are doing and having them focus and concentrate.”
Knowing the campers want to spend as much time as possible playing games, Brockman pointed out that just like golf, if you don’t practice the basic skills and fundamentals you won’t get better.
“If you don’t have that, it’s kind of hard to play at a decent level,” Brockman said. “We have the indoor which is the funnest portion, then the 4 v. 4, and the skills are the least entertaining but you have to have them in order to play.”
Walking around the field demonstrating the box drill and having three different turns to control the ball with the first touch and then proceed to pass it to the direction they would run.
Working with all three age ranges on the technical portion, Brockman gave high praise to his youngest group for being able to pick up on what he was looking for even joking that they should have done it in front of everyone else.