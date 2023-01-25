The Brunswick High boys took care of business Tuesday night, downing South Effingham 80-55 at Brunswick Square Garden to keep pace in the race for the Region 2-6A regular season championship.
Coming off a long weekend road trip to the Augusta area, the Pirates (17-3, 9-1) got a spark from their bench to help sail comfortably past the Mustangs (6-14, 0-8).
Brunswick made the 200-mile trek this past Friday to play a back-to-back against a pair of region foes, the first of which turned into a double overtime thriller against Lakeside Evans. A few hours later, BHS was back on the court for a matchup against Evans.
Although they notched wins in both contests — including head coach Chris Turner’s 300th victory with the program — the trip took its toll on the Pirates. But it was hard to tell during the opening period as Brunswick ran out to a 21-9 advantage over South Effingham.
Starting the game with a 3-point shootout that consisted of two makes from Riyon Rankin, one from Camarion Johnson, and one apiece from the Mustangs’ Justice Mydell and Isaiah Campbell, the Pirates were able to bear down on the defensive end to the period on a 13-3 run fueled by Johnson.
Johnson scored nine of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter to get Brunswick off to a quick start, and following a few baskets by Caleb Butler to open the second, the lead was up to 16 points.
That’s when Turner turned to his reserves to provide some much needed rest for the starters.
Following a South Effingham timeout, Brunswick took the floor with Johnson surrounded by four reserves. Kevin Thomas, Daron Monroe, Donovan Ward and Christian Davis played about five minutes with Johnson, keeping the team afloat until the rest of the starting unit returned for one last punch in the closing minutes of the half.
“Our kids are tired right now — it was a long weekend for us from the travel, the double overtime game and then turn around and play a game right there at 3 p.m. — I just think we’re worn out,” Turner said. “But some kids got to play, everybody played… We want to play as many kids as we can, but I’m glad to see they were actually able to get out there and make some plays.”
Brunswick carried a 37-21 advantage into halftime, but the team lost Rankin to an injury just seconds before when he came down hard from a mid-air collision with a defender.
Thomas took over for his fellow senior’s place in the starting rotation to open the third quarter and went on to score six points as the Pirates outscored the Mustangs 23-14 to push the lead to 25 points. Now in line for more minutes in the coming games, Thomas finished the contest with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.
“Kevin, he plays hard,” Turner said. “He’s a great athlete, plays really hard; he had a really good game tonight. He’s been playing well for us because he’s a kid who can rebound, he can pass, he can keep, he gets loose balls, he does all the dirty work you need.
“So yeah, Kevin came in and gave us a big boost.”
With a big lead, Brunswick let the bench play out most of the fourth. Making the most of the opportunity, senior Donovan Ward had a strong quarter, scoring nine of his 11 points to help guide the Pirates over the finish line.
Brunswick is still in sole possession of second place in the region with two contests remaining, including a home matchup against first place, and defending state champion, Grovetown. A trip to Kingsland for a non-region contest against Camden on Saturday is next up for BHS, but a win over Effingham County on Tuesday in Springfield would guarantee the team a top 2 seed heading into the Region 2-6A Tournament.
“The key for us is going to get healthy, and hopefully that way we can have a strong finish, so we can finish first or second in this region,” Turner said. “It’s real key because of the seeding. It’ll be crucial for us to finish in the top 1 or 2.”
Brunswick girls 51
South Effingham 43
It wasn’t always pretty, but the Brunswick High girls clinched the top seed in the Region 2-6A Tournament on Tuesday with a 51-43 victory over South Effingham at Brunswick Square Garden.
The Mustangs (15-6, 6-2) entered the contest a game back of the Pirates (17-3, 10-0) in the loss column in the race for the regular-season region championship, and the hunger to score a momentum-shifting win was palpable.
South Effingham lost the first meeting between the teams by 22 points in Guyton after falling behind 17-5 in the opening quarter, and the program made sure that wouldn’t happen again. The Mustangs led by as many as seven points in the first period before the Pirates had the chance to right the ship.
“I was not pleased with how we came out,” said Brunswick girls coach Maria Mangram. “We came out flat, I think, because the way we beat them in their gym was still in our minds.
“I tell the girls, anybody can go down on any given day. It doesn’t matter what rank you are, how good you are, whatever. So today, I think we came out flat because we felt like we were better.”
Brunswick reclaimed the lead at 15-14 on Shania Jones’ basket early in the second quarter, and the team managed to carry the one-point advantage into halftime.
When the teams returned to the court, the Pirates continued to slowly build some cushion into their lead — that is when they weren’t turning the ball over. Both teams took turns throwing the ball away during a hectic few minutes in the third quarter.
“We turned the ball over too much and we missed entirely too many layups,” Mangram said. “It looked so bad, but we flush it. I tell them, I’m a big believer of flushing the game after its over with and getting ready for the next one.”
Despite the turnovers, Brunswick pushed the lead to double digits heading into the fourth and kept South Effingham at arm’s distance down the stretch to maintain its perfect record in region play.
Shamya Flanders scored a game-high 15 points, Ja’Mya West scored 12, and Darianna Johnson tallied seven points as well.
The Pirates have just two region games remaining ahead of the Region 2-6A Tournament, but the program has already secured hosting rights. A second straight season with an undefeated region record is on the line for Brunswick, but the team also has bigger goals on the horizon.
“It’s great motivation, it’s just sometimes we’re a lot stronger than some of the teams in our region, and no disrespect in any type of way, but we need to be battle-tested more, I should say,” Mangram said. “We’ve had some battle-tested games this season where I could see where our girls could go, see the positive things that they did and can do well, and on the flip side, we’ve seen a lot that we need to work on before February gets here.
“We just have to take one game at a time, and prepare for one team at a time, a quarter at a time.”