The Brunswick High boys took care of business Tuesday night, downing South Effingham 80-55 at Brunswick Square Garden to keep pace in the race for the Region 2-6A regular season championship.

Coming off a long weekend road trip to the Augusta area, the Pirates (17-3, 9-1) got a spark from their bench to help sail comfortably past the Mustangs (6-14, 0-8).

