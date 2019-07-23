On Saturday, 912 Sports Connection held its fifth annual media day at the Glynn County Athletic Center at Glynn County Stadium.
More than a dozen coaches from around south Georgia made an appearance to speak about the upcoming 2019-20 football season.
Each day this week, The News will highlight what to expect from teams around the area.
FREDERICA ACADEMY
One state title isn’t enough to satisfy the Knights.
Despite losing half a dozen players that committed to playing college football from a small roster that relied on two-way play, Frederica Academy wasn’t shy about stating its goal of consecutive championships at Saturday’s media day.
All-State selections Jaylin Simpson, Ja’Shawn Sheffield, and Harry Veal have taken their talents to Auburn. Isaiah Jackson will suit up for Kentucky State. Cole Hinson signed with Birmingham-Southern College. Jeffrey Elliott joined Averett University, and Patrick Brunson had an offer from Georgia Southern.
According to head coach Brandon Derrick, even Frederica’s film coordinator received attention for a dream season that saw the Knights 10 of their last 11 games en route to the crown.
“They needed somebody, and I got him on in,” Derrick during his media day press conference said. “It was a good thing.”
But before the Knights could set out on a run that saw them outscore the opposition 532-180, they had to survive an injury-plagued start to the season.
Young players stepped up early on to help Frederica overcome injuries to its top players, and with just 30 on the roster, the Knights will likely need to find some unexpected contributors again this season.
“We play iron man football,” Derrick said. “They play both sides all the time. They come in, stay conditioned. I hear people say, ‘We’re here for four hours, we do that.’ If I had 30 kids, and we came in and worked for four hours, I’d have about 12 kids the next day.
“We try to be as quick and efficient as possible when we come in and do our stuff.”
In attendance with Derrick was Denver Anthony and Avery Cobb — two seniors the Knights are expecting a big impact from this upcoming season.
Anthony played some quarterback in Simpson’s absence last year, completing 10-of-27 passes for 168 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 763 yards and 12 touchdowns on 100 carries and catching 12 passes for 224 yards and three more scores.
He also made 44 tackles and intercepted a pass as a defensive back.
Cobb carried the ball 15 times for 136 yards and two touchdowns, hauled in one 24-yard reception, and recorded 17 tackles defensively in his limited snaps. That won’t be the case this season.
“He will be what we call a 48-minute man,” Derrick said. “He will never walk off the field. He’ll just shoot an IV of water right in his arm and just keep him rolling as fast as we can keep going.”
Anthony spoke about the importance of staying healthy, staying hydrated, and doing the right thing on and off the field In order to prepare for the increased snaps.
Cobb painfully recalled the conditioning routine the Knights have been put through, including a drill Frederica picked up from Appalachian State that has the players jog, sprint, and jog again for various intervals to simulate the cardiovascular strain of a game.
Frederica Academy will have its work cut out for it in its quest for consecutive titles, but as long as the Knights take care of business, they like their chances.
“I think it’s just trusting [Derrick], trusting our guys, and making sure as seniors, we’ve got guys in the right spot on the field and off the field,” Anthony said. “If we do that, I think we’ve got a good chance of going back to back.”