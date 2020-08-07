Despite gloomy skies and rainfall, Thursday was the perfect day for a softball game.
Brunswick High took the field in front of a home crowd for the first prep athletic competition of any kind in the Golden Isles since the Georgia High School Association recommended the indefinite suspension of sporting events March 12.
“It’s nice to be back,” Pirates head coach Nicole Bailey said, succinctly expressing the feelings of many around the state.
Aside from some fans donning masks, it would have been easy to forget there’s been a nearly six-month, coronavirus-induced hiatus from sports as Pinewood Christian defeated Brunswick 3-1 in a relatively average game.
But for players and coaches that had to wonder if a return would ever come, competing with the support of friends and family behind them has long been awaited
“It’s different,” said Pirates senior pitcher Erica Bentley. “It’s been a good minute. I haven’t gotten as used to seven innings as I’m used to with travel ball and everything, we don’t do as much.”
Bentley pitched more than 100 of the 134 innings Brunswick played last season, and she went the distance in the Pirates season opener, allowing just four hits and three walks while striking out six.
An error by Bentley on a bunt attempt with a runner on and no outs in the top of the sixth allowed Pinewood’s first run to score and tie the game, but she’d been dominant up until that point with only one Patriots runner even reaching second base through the first five innings.
While most everything was business as usual on the field, one change in protocol may have caused an unintentional side effect. In order to be socially distant, umpires are setting up four feet behind the catcher, shifting the perspective and leading to what the Pirates felt was a larger strike zone.
“I feel like with him being further, he was calling more high balls than there would usually be,” said Brunswick senior shortstop Kalyn Harris. “There would be balls at your neck, and you don’t usually swing at those, but I think we just have to adjust.”
The Pirates struck out nine times in the contest, four times watching the third strike go by unopposed.
An expanded strike zone, combined with the limited reps against live pitching for most of the players, made for a tough night at the plate for Brunswick.
“We still have some jitters to get out,” Bailey said. “Being able to get used to the new protocol as far as umpires, balls and strikes are not what balls and strikes used to be, so getting the girls to be more aggressive in the box, and taking advantage of the strikes they do get, that’s the biggest thing we need to work on right now.”
A lack of aggression was not an issue for Anna Kate Owens against Pinewood. Owens swung at nine of the 14 pitches she saw, and collected three of the Pirates’ four hits, including a standup double to leadoff the bottom of the fourth before coming around to score the team’s first run of the season on Ridleigh Rowell’s RBI ground out.
On a team starting three to four freshmen a game, Owens is already one of the Pirates’ veterans as a sophomore, having appeared in all but one of Brunswick’s 24 games last season, and taking over a larger role as a team leader feels natural for her.
“There are a lot of upcoming freshmen, like more than last year, so we’re all still trying to adjust to each other,” Owens said. “There’s a lot of returners, but we’re still getting in the groove of course. That was our second game, our first real game, and we only played like four innings the other night.
“But for what we’re doing, I’m pretty impressed with us. You can always get better, but I’m pretty happy with what we’re doing.”
Bailey is hoping the rest of the team learns to follow suit with Owens’ quick adjustments in the batters’ box as the Pirates jump right back into action today.
Brunswick will travel to Reidsville to play a pair of games in the Warrior Blast Tournament at Tattnall County. First pitch against Jeff Davis is set for 4 p.m., with a contest against Ware County to follow.