Coming off an emotional victory in the Region 2-6A opening City Championship game, the Pirates are undefeated at the midway point of the season for the second straight year.

But this week will look a lot different for Brunswick High (5-0) as it hits the road for the first time this season to play a Wednesday contest against Grovetown (3-2). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the War Zone.

