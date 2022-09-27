Coming off an emotional victory in the Region 2-6A opening City Championship game, the Pirates are undefeated at the midway point of the season for the second straight year.
But this week will look a lot different for Brunswick High (5-0) as it hits the road for the first time this season to play a Wednesday contest against Grovetown (3-2). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at the War Zone.
The Pirates have played some of the best ball of any program in the state through five games with a defense that ranks within the top 5 in Class 6A in fewest points allowed and an offense that is suddenly peaking with 104 points over the past two contests. However, now BHS will have to adjust to traveling for the first time on an extremely short week.
“I think the kids are doing a great job of adjusting,” said Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady. “We tell them all the time, you don’t know when your last play is, so take advantage of every opportunity that you get. I think this is going to be a great opportunity.”
Brunswick’s meeting against its new Region 2-6A foe will be the first all-time between the programs since Grovetown began playing football in 2009. Since then, the Warriors have only won as many as seven games in a single season while recording a single playoff win over 13 years.
Grovetown has advanced to the postseason each of the past two seasons in Region 3-6A despite a 5-17 record over that span, but the program has a much different task ahead of it now against an opponent that hasn’t lost a regular season game since October 2020.
The Pirates have won 17 straight regular-season games, but they won’t have the luxury of running the same routine that has been so successful with Hurricane Ian lurking in the distance.
“It’s a region opponent, so the turnaround and the preparation are important,” Grady said. “I’m glad we’ve been coming in Sundays with the starters, so they’ve been locked in. They kind of have an idea, but we’re missing a few days of physicality and practice.
“But that’s OK. That’s why we do the stuff in the summer time. We’ll see how they respond, but I think they were locked in at practice.”
Getting back to work the week after a rivalry game can be difficult enough. Brunswick earned its third-straight victory over crosstown rival Glynn Academy on Friday to satisfy its first goal of the season — a City Championship.
There was a lot of celebration following a historic win that saw the Pirates put up a rivalry-record 55 points, but there is no time to bask in past glory with another game rapidly approaching. For that reason, the short week could actually be a blessing for Brunswick.
“Maybe they’ve got to refocus real quick — you can’t sit there and think about all the good stuff you did against Glynn and everything, it’s time to move forward,” Grady said. “We are playing (Wednesday), and if you’re still thinking about the stuff you did, you won’t be ready for this game. But I think they will be. They know region game No. 2, first road trip, I think they’ll be locked in.”
Moving the ball has been a struggle at times for the Warriors, which enters the contest averaging 260 total yards per game. Stopping the run will be key for Brunswick; Grovetown averages 199 rushing yards in its wins compared to 102 yards on the ground in losses.
Senior running back Joseph Jean has been Grovetown’s top weapon this season with 317 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns, but the Brunswick defense will be by far the best its opponent has faced thus far.
The Pirates’ Black Flag has held teams to just 9.4 points per game.
“I think our defense plays really well against a spread team, as you saw against Bolles,” Grady said. “They have players, they do have athletes all over the field. They won the 6A state championship in basketball (last year), so they have some players.”
But Brunswick has unleashed its own offensive potential over the past few weeks, averaging more than 400 total yards and 50 points per game over its last two games.
Quarterback J.R. Elkins has become more comfortable at the varsity level, passing for 315 combined yards and four touchdowns without a turnover in contests against Islands and Glynn, and Jamarious Towns has returned from an injury to rush for 218 yards and two scores over that same span.
Brunswick will look to keep up its offensive breakout against a Grovetown defense allowing 27.8 points per game, while also trying to revive a special teams unit that has been avoided like the plague by the Pirates’ last few opponents.
“Defensively, they run multiple fronts, from a four-man even front to an odd front, which we’ve seen both this year, so it’s nothing that we haven’t went up against,” Grady said. “Then special teams, we’ve got to take advantage. We should be able to return the ball a little bit, get the ball in our returners’ hands, and that’s always a plus when you get it in (Terry Mitchell) and (Jayden Drayton)’s hands.”
Ultimately, its the travel that figures to be the most difficult battle Brunswick faces this week. The Pirates haven’t played a game away from Glynn County Stadium since last year’s regular-season finale against Effingham County.
But with a little help from another former Valdosta State graduate, the Pirates will at least have a bit of a home away from home to make its final preparations.
“I think the travel up to Grovetown is going to be a challenge,” Grady said. “It is our first road game, so we’re going to see how the kids respond to that. We’re going to try to break up the trip a little. We’re going to stop in Metter, do a little walk through there at the high school — I know the head coach there, Kenny Murphy.
“We’ll do a walkthrough there, break it up. A bathroom break, snack break, and then get back on the bus and go to our pregame meal.”