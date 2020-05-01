Six student-athletes from Glynn County earned awards Thursday evening during 912 Sports second annual ALL Sports Online Awards Show.
Broadcast on the 912 Sports’ Facebook page, and posted on the website 912Sports.net, the award show also recognized a pair of winners from Camden County and one from McIntosh among the 37 student-athletes honored from 19 sports. A winner for each sport aside football — which holds its own banquet in December — was picked from both a school in the 4A-7A classifications and the A-3A classifications.
“We’re not going to let COVID-19 destroy everything these young people have worked for,” 912 Sports’ publisher Shawn Smoak said in a statement. “They have already lost so many high school experiences this year, especially the seniors.”
Glynn County student-athletes dominated the upper classification awards with four of the county’s six winners coming from Glynn Academy.
Both the Terrors’ boys and girls soccer teams were represented during the awards show with Gray Sasser and Haley Williams winning the respective student-athlete of the year awards.
Glynn Academy’s Worth Pickens was the boys golf winner, and Zoesha Smith was picked as the girls basketball student-athlete of the year.
Brunswick High’s Hunter Goff earned the award for upper classification baseball, and Frederica Academy saw Colton Myers nab the lower classification boys soccer award.
Camden saw Kent Garrard named the upper classification student-athlete of the year for boys basketball, and Nathan Orum was crowned the wrestling student-athlete of the year.
Corinthians Reid of McIntosh County Academy was named the winner in lower classification boy’s track and field.
Each winner will receive a certificate honoring their selection as the 2019-20 912 Sports Student-Athlete of the Year in their respective sport.