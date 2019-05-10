Frederica Academy came up just short of its championship aspirations Friday, falling 6-1 against Augusta Prep in the GISA Class 3A semifinal game in Macon.
The Cavaliers scored their first goal off the foot of Zenia Nava six minutes into the game, and they added another score just six minutes later, ultimately taking a 3-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Augusta Prep continued to roll in the second half when, after scoring the first goal of the contest, Nava notched three more after halftime to push the lead to six.
Mary Helen Veal got Frederica Academy on the board late, but it was too little too late against an Augusta Prep team that secured its sixth straight appearance in the championship game.
“They’re a really well-coached team, a really talented team,” said Frederica Academy head girls coach Gabe Gabriel. “You can tell they put a lot of work into it in the offseason, year-round.
“But I thought our girls really pushed themselves, and I couldn’t be more proud of the effort they put out.”
Augusta Prep will face Deerfield-Windsor today at 4 p.m. in a rematch of last year’s championship game.