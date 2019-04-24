Auburn and Georgia are tied atop the leaderboard at 8-under 272 after Day 1 of stroke play at the SEC Championship on Wednesday at the Sea Island Golf Club.
The Tigers won the conference title on a 15-foot putt on the final hole of the tournament a year ago, and the defending champs got off to a solid start in its quest to repeat thanks to contributions up and down their lineup.
Greyson Huff was the low scorer for No. 3-seeded Auburn, shooting a 3-under 68 that tied him with four other golfers for fourth on the individual leaderboard while teammates Brandon Mancheno and last year’s Amateur Champion Jovan Rebula are in a six-way tie at 2-under. Trace Crowe finished even par.
Although Jacob Solomon's 1-over first round was dropped from Auburn's score, he spoke about why his team has been able to find success on the par-70, 7,005-ft Seaside Course.
“I think we just have a really great ball-striking team,” Solomon said. “We played the practice round yesterday, and we were hitting a lot of great shots. I think thats always the key for us, just how well can we strike it.
“A golf course like this though, the greens are so firm that you just really have to place your ball well coming into the green and distance control. I think we did that stuff well today, and we probably made a few putts too, but just overall a really great day.”
No. 5-seeded Georgia didn’t fare quite as well at the bottom of its lineup, though at 5-under, Trent Phillips is tied for first on the individual leaderboard with Vanderbilt’s Will Gordon, who was recently announced as a semifinalist for the Ben Hogan Award.
At 3-under, Bulldog Spencer Ralston is part of the group tied for fourth, but uneven rounds from Trever Phillips (+1) and Will Kahlstorf (+4) held Georgia back from taking sole possession of first.
“This is a course you have to play for what it is,” Trent Phillips said in a statement to the UGA Sports Communications department. “You can’t cut corners or take risks because it’s not worth it. You have to play solid and play the course for what it gives you.
"I thought our team came out ready to play. We stuck with what we’ve been doing, especially our wedge game, and it really paid off today.”
Ole Miss, which entered the tournament as the 12-seed in the 14-team field, finds itself tied with 11-seed Kentucky for third at 5-under following the first round. Although he’s not in the Rebels’ lineup this week, former Frederica Academy standout Sarut Vongchaisit accompanied his team on the trip.
The top eight teams at the end of the three rounds of stroke play will advance to match play Saturday.
Top-seeded Vanderbilt finished fifth with a 3-under round, while No. 4 South Carolina (-1) and No. 8 Tennessee (E) are in sixth and seventh, respectively.
No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 9 Arkansas are tied at 1-over for the final spot to advance.
LSU entered the SEC Championship seeded second, but through one day, the Tigers find themselves on the outside looking in at 2-over — though through no fault of Luis Gagne. The low amateur at the 2018 U.S. Open, Gagne positioned himself three strokes behind the individual leaders at 2-under.
“The first round was pretty good,” Gagne said. “Two under, shot 1-under on each side. Really solid. I hit a lot of greens. I think I only missed one green today, so I definitely hit the ball pretty solid.
“I missed a few short putts, but I made a couple too, so I’m pretty happy with it.”