Auburn has a nine-stroke lead for the SEC Championship after Thursday’s round of golf at Sea Island Golf Club.
After two rounds of Seaside Course’s par-70, 7,005-yard layout, Auburn holds a commanding 19-under 541 lead. In second is Vanderbilt with a 10-under 550 and rounding out the top three is Georgia with a 9-under 551.
No. 1-seeded Commodores were able to make some moves and surge into second place after shooting a 7-under 273 on Thursday. John Augenstein (-3) and Harrison Ott (-5) each put up monster rounds helping Vanderbilt jump three spots and over Georgia in the standings.
The Bulldogs started the round tied with Auburn at 8-under and hung in there with the Tigers until the final few holes of the day. Georgia posted a 1-under 279 and holds a three-stroke lead over fourth place.
Davis Thompson and Trevor Phillips were the low scorers for the Bulldogs each shooting a 68 on the day. Spencer Ralston finished the round shooting par. After a dominant first day by Trent Phillips, he shot 3-over 70 par on Thursday.
These scores were enough to keep the Bulldogs in third place for now.
Head coach Chris Haack spoke on how the No. 5-seeded Bulldogs played in the second round and what the Bulldogs have to do for the rest of the tournament.
“We played pretty solid all day until the last couple of holes where we gave away some valuable shots,” Haack said in a statement to the UGA Sports Communications department. “We need to keep playing solid and take off the ball a little better at the end.
“You know going in, it’s going to be three rounds, and it’s going to be tough. It’s never easy, so at least we’re in a position right now where we kind of control our own destiny.”
The No. 3-seeded Tigers finished with an 11-under, 269 on Thursday with all five golfers making par or better. Auburn hit 12 birdies on the back nine.
For round two, Graysen Huff was the low scorer of the round with a 4-under.
He is currently tied for first in the individual standings with Arkansas golfer Julian Perico. Both golfers hold 7-under 133 scores heading into the final individual round.
However for Huff it's more about a team effort than it is an individual one.
"The biggest thing for me is the team aspect. I love the guys that I play with and I’m out there playing for them," Huff said. "So I would love to win tomorrow, but if we can pull out and stick around for match play as a team I think that’s more important to me at this point."
The Tigers are in the driver's seat after two dominant rounds, and the success comes from the course itself. Jacob Solomon spoke after round one on how playing on this course does nothing but play into Auburn’s strength.
“I think its a ball strikers golf course. You have to drive it well off the tee and place your iron shots with correct distance into the greens,” Solomon said. “So I think that plays into our strengths and that's why we like this place so much.”
After today’s round, the top eight teams will advance to the match play portion of the tournament. Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Georgia seem to have solidified the top three spots.
However, past the top three, the competition is wide open for the remaining five slots.
The remainder of the top eight after round two are Tennessee and Texas A&M tied at 6-under 554, Arkansas and Kentucky tied at 5-under 555, and South Carolina at 4-under 556.
Ole Miss sits in ninth place after shooting 3-over 558 on Thursday and will look to make a move in today’s round. However, a lot will have to happen ahead of the Rebels for them to make it in the final eight.
Kentucky, South Carolina, and Ole Miss start the third round off with tee times set to begin at 7:30-8:10 a.m. Tennessee, Texas A&M and Arkansas are paired up for round three with tee times starting at 8:20-9:00 a.m.
The top three teams, Auburn, Vanderbilt, and Georgia are the final pairing to go out for the day with tee times slated to start at 9:10-9:50 a.m.