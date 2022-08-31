When the Knights aren’t beating themselves, they operate as a well-oiled machine capable of stacking point after point.
Frederica Academy reached peak efficiency en route to a three-set sweep (26-24, 25-17, 25-21) of Bradwell Institute on Tuesday.
Coupled with unforced errors, the Tigers made the Knights work in the first and third sets to improve its record to 7-2 on the season, but Frederica reached volleyball nirvana for a period following a slow start to the second set.
After edging out Bradwell in the opening set, Frederica actually took an early advantage in the second until a rash of miscues allowed its opponent to rally back to take its first lead at 7-6.
Trailing by three points a few minutes later, the Knights hit another gear. Frederica tied the score at 14-14, and following a service error, the home team proceeded to run off 10 straight points to put themselves on the brink of a two-set lead in the match.
“Honestly, we were just putting it all together,” Knights head coach Brittany Griffin said of the run. “We tend to start off a little slow, so we’ve just got to pick that up and keep that going — just our passing, pushing it from there and making sure we get our serves in.
“If we can get our serves in, we can keep point.”
As luck would have it, a service error ended Frederica’s streak at 24-16, but the Knights would wrap up the set soon after.
The third set saw both teams exchange runs, the Knights going down 5-2 before rallying back to tie it at 5-5, then going down 10-5 before tying the match at 10-10. The teams were still deadlocked at 19-19 when Frederica was finally able to create a little breathing room.
The Knights rattled off three straight points to go up 22-19, and once the Tigers cut the deficit to one, Frederica finished the job, ending the match on Lily Najawicz’s service ace and toppling the public school visitors in straight sets to the joy of the Coastal Georgia volleyball team watching from the stands.
Najawicz had a standout performance in the victory over Bradwell Institute. The junior outside hitter also put the finishing touches on the first set, breaking a 24-24 tie with two straight points.
“All the way around, just consistently hitting, finding those spots,” Griffin said, explaining how Najawicz impacts the game for the Knights. “All of them have been doing great just making sure we find open spots, hitting them in, and not making too many mental errors.”
In addition to Najawicz, senior middle Ryann Hankey played a prominent role in the victory with her play at the net. The team was able to feast on the feeds from senior Katie Eckert, who dictated the action as setter.
When Frederica is able to deliver the ball to Eckert consistently on the first hit, it tends to rack up points.
“It starts with our pass, so we finally started passing better,” Griffin said. “With our pass, then (Eckert) was able to get the sets that we needed to, and our hitters were swinging and finally swinging through.”
A stretch of four straight home matches continues for Frederica on Thursday when it hosts St. Andrew’s School at 5 p.m. The Knights also have matches against Memorial Day and Heritage Christian next week before embarking on a six-game road trip leading into the regular-season finale.
If Frederica is going to build upon its hot start to the season, it can’t rest on its laurels thus far.
“We’ve just got to keep going,” Griffin said. “We’ve got to keep up the momentum. Momentum is big for us. We always start off slow, so just not starting off slow. If we don’t start off slow, and we keep going, we’re good to go from there.”