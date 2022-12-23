As the Golden Isles celebrates the holiday season, the area’s high school basketball teams took to the road to compete in a smattering of tournaments.
BRUNSWICK HIGH GIRLS
The Brunswick High Lady Pirates competed in the John Rhodes Division of the Crescom Bank Invitational in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where the team went 2-1. Dropping the opening game at the buzzer to Philip Simmons (S.C.) 53-50, the Lady Pirates came together and dominated the next two contests. Taking on First Baptist (S.C.), Brunswick won 66-29 with four players scoring in double figures. In the final game of the invitational, Brunswick beat Military Magnet 67-58 with the help from twin towers Shamya Flanders and Shane Jackson, as the two combined for 34 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks.
Brunswick’s (7-3) next game will be in the Colquitt County Shootout on Dec. 29 as they take on Rome.
Glynn Academy boys
The Glynn Academy boys returned to the U-Save It Classic for another year, where the Terrors went 1-1. Opening the tournament against host Monroe, Glynn Academy (7-4) struggled after the opening quarter and dropped the game 53-40. In the team’s next game against Taylor County, Glynn Academy kept its foot on the gas and ran the Vikings out of the gym for a 63-28 victory. Shane Payne led the team with 14 points, while Tyi Ivey (13) and Corey Fisher (12) rounded out the scoring for Glynn Academy.
Glynn Academy’s next game is against the Paxon School for Advanced Studies (Jacksonville, Florida) in the PT Motor Group Christmas Classic on Dec. 27.
GLYNN ACADEMY GIRLS
Competing in the inaugural Robert E. Hudley Invitational at McIntosh County Academy, the Lady Terrors went 1-2. Glynn Academy dropped the opening game of the tournament to Hagerty (Fla.) 62-39 before coming back the next day and shooting lights out against Groves for a 66-21 win. In the final game, the Lady Terrors faced a familiar foe in South Effingham, falling 48-34.
The Lady Terrors (2-8) play their next game on the road against Bryan County on Dec.28.
FREDERICA ACADEMY
Frederica’s boys and girls basketball teams competed in the Stratford Christmas Classic in Macon for a two-day tournament. The boys cruised to victory 65-30 over First Presbyterian Day in the opening game before hanging on in the final seconds for a 49-48 win over Mount De Sales Academy to finish off the tournament. The girls lost both of their games against top-tier opponents in Stratford Academy (52-40) and First Presbyterian Day (63-42).
The Lady Knights return to the island to take on West Nassau (Fla.) on Jan. 3 before both Frederica schools host Robert Toombs on Jan. 6.
