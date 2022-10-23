With two weeks left in the regular season and all five local high schools fighting for playoff positioning, here’s where each shool sits in their particular regions.
Region 1-7A
Region 1-7A
Camden County (6-2, 2-1) pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the high school season with a 17-14 victory over the No. 3 Valdosta Wildcats (8-1, 2-1). Going into the game, Valdosta’s defense ranked No. 1 in the whole state, giving up less than five points per game. Camden County was able to dictate the game and capitalize on Valdosta’s mistakes .Getting its second region win of the season, Camden all but locks up a spot for state. Camden County is on a bye this week as they prepare for its senior night and the regular season finale against No. 8 Lowndes on Nov. 4.
1. No. 2 Colquitt County (8-0, 2-0)
T2. Camden County (6-3, 2-1)
T2. No. 4 Valdosta (8-1, 2-1)
4. No. 8 Lowndes (4-4, 0-2)
5. Richmond Hill (3-5, 0-2)
Region 2-6A
Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) hosted its senior night against Evans High and in comeback fashion, the Terrors came away with a 25-22 victory in the final minute. Kicking a field goal with 35 seconds left, the defense stood its ground and sealed the game with a walk-off sack. Glynn Academy sealed its fate for the playoffs, but they will look to hold onto the No. 3 seed when they take on Lakeside (Evans) on Nov. 4.
No. 9 Brunswick High (8-0, 4-0) continued to show its dominance on the gridiron as they trounced South Effingham 42-3, picking up their 21st consecutive regular-season victory. Brunswick will travel once more when they take on Evans this Thursday at 7 pm.
T1. No. 9 Brunswick High (8-0, 4-0)
T1. Effingham County (6-2, 4-0)
3. Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2)
4. Lakeside (Evans) (4-4, 2-2)
5. Evans (3-5, 1-3)
6. Grovetown (4-5, 1-4)
7. South Effingham (2-5, 0-4)
Region 3-1A Division II
No. 9 McIntosh County Academy fought to the very end to walk away with a 28-21 win over Emanuel County Institute on senior night. Coming through in the second half, the Buccaneers prevailed to seal its claim to be the Region 3-1A Division II region champions next week. Hoping to add to its seven-game winning streak, McIntosh travels to Portal High for its final game of the regular season this Friday.
1. No. 9 MCA (8-1, 3-0)
T2. Jenkins County (5-3, 1-1)
T2. Emanuel County Institute (3-5, 1-1)
3. Montgomery County (4-5, 1-2)
5. Portal (4-4, 0-2)
GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
Frederica Academy started its regional play with a 42-20 win over rival Bulloch Academy. Holding a 35-7 lead, the Knights kept ahold of the lead to stake a claim as real threats once more in their region. On Thursday, Frederica travels to Pinewood Christian in a battle of undefeated regional foes.
T1. Pinewood Christian (5-3, 1-0)
T1. Frederica Academy (3-5, 1-0)
T2. St. Andrew’s School (4-3, 0-1)
T2. Bulloch Academy (3-5, 0-1)
