Entering the final week of the regular season, all five local schools are not only fighting for playoff seeding but a few are looking to clinch an outright region championship on their home fields.
Region 1-7A
Camden County (6-3, 2-1) was idle last week. The Wildcats return to Chris Gilman Stadium for their senior night as they host Lowndes. Camden would clinch the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Class 7A state playoffs with a win.
1. No. 2 Colquitt County (9-0, 3-0)
2. Camden County (6-3, 2-1)
3. No. 8 Valdosta (8-2, 2-2)
4. Lowndes (5-4, 1-2)
5. Richmond Hill (3-6, 0-3)
Region 2-6A
No. 9 Brunswick High (9-0, 5-0) continued its dominance on the defensive side of the ball, holding Evans High to seven points in a sloppy game. With the offense struggling at times, the Black Flag defense stood its ground on several occasions, causing turnovers with their backs against the wall. Brunswick High returns home for not only its senior night but also a chance to clinch the Region 2-6A region title for the second consecutive year as Effingham County comes to Glynn County Stadium.
Glynn Academy was idle last week and the team will return to the gridiron when they travel to the Augusta area to take on Lakeside (Evans).
T1. No. 9 Brunswick High (9-0, 5-0)
T1. Effingham County (7-2, 5-0)
3. Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2)
4. South Effingham (4-4, 2-3)
5. Lakeside (Evans) (4-5, 2-3)
6. Evans (3-6, 1-4)
7. Grovetown (3-6, 1-5)
Region 3-1A Division II
No. 7 McIntosh County Academy (9-1, 4-0) clinched its first outright region title since 2008 with a dominating 33-6 win over Portal in its final game of the regular season. Having a bye week this week, the Buccaneers will look to get their players healthy and ready to host another playoff game at The Ship.
1. No. 7 MCA (9-1, 4-0)
2. Jenkins County (6-3, 2-1)
T3. Montgomery County (4-5, 1-2)
T3. No. 9 Emanuel County Institute (3-6, 1-2)
5. Portal (4-5, 0-3)
GIAA District 2-4A-3A
Frederica Academy continued its dominance in region play with a 42-26 victory over Pinewood Christian. In a battle to grab hold of the No. 1 spot with one regular season remaining, the Knights showed themselves with 513 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Hosting senior night against St. Andrew’s, Frederica will have a chance to get back to .500 on the season and win its fourth region title under coach Brandon Derrick.
1. Frederica Academy (4-5, 2-0)
T2. Pinewood Christian (5-4, 1-1)
T2. St. Andrew’s School (5-3, 1-1)
4. Bulloch Academy (3-6, 0-2)
