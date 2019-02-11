Area roundup 2/11

Regatta1

A boat capsizes during a race at South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s regatta held Saturday at the Brunswick Landing Marina.

 Provided photo/Gregory Zarus

Strong wind made for a challenging regatta for nine high school sailing clubs from the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association on Saturday at the Brunswick Landing Marina.

Wando High School from Charleston, S.C., took first place in both divisions, and the overall regatta. Glynn Academy finished in third in the B division.

A stiff breeze limited the regatta to just three races in each division, fulfilling the SAISA requirement for an official race.

The Golden Isles Sailing Club’s emergency boat crew kept busy throughout the afternoon as all but one crew took a plunge into the water. In an one-hour stretch beginning at noon, eight boats capsized.

Among the other competitors were: defending champion Episcopal School of Jacksonville, Bishop Kenny of Jacksonville, Richmond Hill, Saint Vincent’s Academy of Savannah, John Paul II School of Ridgeland, S.C., Wando of Charleston, and Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Brunswick High.

Isles basketball teams begin postseason play

Postseason basketball begins in the Golden Isles this week when seven of the area’s teams compete in the first round of the state playoffs.

The Frederica Academy girls will travel to Baldwin County today to compete in the first round of the GISA Class 3A playoffs against host John Milledge. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, the Frederica Academy boys open their postseason run at 6 p.m. against Bethlehem Christian at Brookwood School.

After the midweek matchups, five area teams will tip Friday in the GHSA’s state tournament.

Glynn Academy’s girls enter the playoffs as Region 2’s top seed and the Sandy’s Spiel No. 6-ranked team in Class 6A, setting up for a contest against Region 3’s fourth-seeded Evans at 6 p.m. at the Glass Palace.

The Glynn Academy boys, on the other hand, will hit the road for a 6 p.m. tip against No. 2 seed Evans at 7 p.m.

Brunswick’s girls will also be on the road as the region’s No. 3 seed, and they’re set to trek Grovetown for a first-round game at 6 p.m. The Pirates’ boys will take the court at Brunswick Square Garden, where the No. 1 seed will host Lakeside-Evans at 7 p.m.

In Class 7A, the Camden County boys hit the road to face off against Region 4’s second-seeded Cherokee.

BHS to send 12 wrestlers to state tournament

Brunswick High will be sending a merry band of Pirates to the Traditional Wrestling State Tournament on Wednesday.

Twelve members of Brunswick’s wrestling team qualified to compete at the Macon Centreplex.

Christian Sheppard (126) and Trace Insalaco (145) each won their respective weight classes at sectionals — earning them invites to Macon.

Trent Burke (106) and Curtis Brock (160) punched their tickets with second-place finishes, Demonta Pitts (120) placed third, and Jermiah Dawson (113) and Ryne Buckley (170) finished fourth.

Chuckobe Hill (fifth place; 152), Cameron Crump (sixth; 138), Ulee Mullen (sixth; 220), Dalton Zachry (seventh; 132), and William Abbott (eighth; 285) also earned invites to the state tournament by virtue of top eight finishes in their respective classes.

Brunswick finished among the top five teams in Class 6A at the GHSA Team Dual Wrestling State Championships in January as the program made its first appearance at the state tournament.

Now the Pirates will return to the Centreplex in search of a traditional state championship.

Terrors victorious in baseball season opener

Glynn Academy got its 2019-20 baseball season started off on a positive note Monday with a 2-0 victory against Camden County at Wainwright Field.

Henry Jameson got the start, and the win, for the Terrors in their season opener. Paul Hegaman earned the save as the two combined to toss a shutout in just 84 pitches.

On offense, Glynn Academy ground down the opposing pitcher with 15 quality at bats for the contest. Jameson went 1-for-3 with an RBI, and Cayden Hutchenson finished 1-for-3 with a run scored.

The Terrors return to action this weekend when they compete in the Baseball at the Beach tournament in the Golden Isles.

