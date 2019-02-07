The Frederica Academy boys ran past Trinity Christian 54-39 in the semifinal round of the GISA Region 2-3A Tournament on Thursday. The girls were edged 42-41 by Westfield.
Isaiah Jackson scored a team-high 21 points for the Knights while Harry Veal added nine, and the trio of Jaylin Simpson, Denver Anthony, and Xavier Collier contributed eight points each.
For the girls, Jaydan Scott notched 19 points, and Kaitlyn Todd scored 12.
Frederica’s boys will play in the region title game today at 8:30 p.m., while the girls will compete in for third place at 4 p.m.
Regatta planned for Saturday
Nine high school sailing clubs from the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association will be competing from 9 a.m. Saturday until 5 p.m. from the Brunswick Landing Marina.
Included in the entries are team from defending champion Episcopal School of Jacksonville, FL, as well as local teams from Brunswick High an Glynn Academy.
The event is sponsored by the Golden Isles Community Sailing Center and Brunswick Landing’s Torras family.
Other schools entered are Bishop Kenny of Jacksonville, Richmond Hill, Saint Vincent’s Academy of Savannah, John Paul II School of Ridgeland, S.C., Wando of Charleston, and Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.
Terrors JV soccer victorious in opener
The Glynn Academy junior varsity soccer team kicked off the season with a 5-1 win over Camden County on Wednesday.
The Red Terrors built up a 2-0 lead at the half with Gavin Swafford and Simon Van Boxel each scoring on assists by Edwin Interiano. Van Boxel added another goal in the second half, off an assist by Jonathan Sasser, and Interiano finished off the win with two goals.
Glynn Academy is back in action Monday at Bradwell Institute.
BHS JV boys, girls soccer notch wins
Brunswick’s junior varsity boys soccer team beat Ware County 3-0 on Tuesday, and the JV girls won their match 3-1.
Chris McGee scored first for the Pirate boys on a through ball from Charlie Medders. Marlon Clinch followed with a goal off an assist from Jacob Nieves. The final goal for the boys came when Aidan Sturm was fouled in the box and drilled the penalty kick.
Shiloh Ferguson scored two goals for the Brunswick girls, and Ayisha Bradley added the third.